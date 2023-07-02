Shades of Sommer tanning and hair salon joins Newcomerstown business community

The staff of Shades of Sommer Hair and Tanning Salon in Newcomerstown includes Leah McMahon, left, Sommer Fairchild Tittle, Tiana Leach and Misty Prysi.

NEWCOMERSTOWN ‒ Rocky and Sommer (Fairchild) Tittle of Newcomerstown are the owners of Shades of Sommer tanning and hair salon at 113 W. Main St.

They purchased the business, the former T's Kut and Kurl, in March.

Sommer was born and raised in Newcomerstown and is a Newcomerstown High graduate. Rocky is a Cambridge High School graduate, living most of his life in the Cambridge area. Both have resided in other communities, but recently made Newcomerstown their permanent home after getting married in 2018.

Rocky said he especially appreciates the small-town vibe of the village and enjoys talking to locals, thus finding a connection, as he knows people from all over. They had often considered purchasing a local business and took the opportunity when the chance came up.

With the help of Sommer’s family, the Tittles have completed various renovations to the shop and have more planned for the future. Rocky is still working full time as a union laborer but looks forward to retiring soon and being more involved in the business.

"We spend so much of our time at the shop, but we love it," Sommer said. "Every step in the process, from when we first bought the business to having been here for almost three months has been totally worth it. It is a great feeling to own a business on Main Street in my hometown.

"People who knew me were surprised to hear I bought a salon given my attendance at MMI (Motorcycle Mechanics Institute) in Florida plus being a certified Harley-Davidson mechanic. I have also spent several years in the landscaping industry. We are both incredibly happy to be settled in Newcomerstown and to be local business owners, too. Between us, we have six children and 10 grandchildren, so when we get free time, it is always nice to see family.”

Shades of Sommer has an experienced staff.

Misty Prysi has worked in the same location for 16 years, having 25 total years of experience. Tiana Leach has 25 years of experience, and is one of Sommer's newer stylists, having spent much of her career managing Great Clips in New Philadelphia. Leach currently shares her time between Shades of Sommer and another salon in the Massillon area. Leah McMahon, a local from Newcomerstown and the newest stylist, recently graduated.

Shades of Sommer accepts appointments and walk-ins for the hair salon, and there are no appointments needed for tanning. Salon hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tanning hours are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 740-492-4992.

