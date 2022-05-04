'Shadow of death' dinosaur fossils discovered in Argentina for the largest raptor ever

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The fossils of a gigantic raptor three stories tall from nose to tail was discovered in Argentina, making it the largest dinosaur of the raptor family ever recorded, paleontologist say.

A research team at the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences was credited with discovering the raptor's bones. It said the dinosaur was also one of the last to roam the Earth before extinction. The apex-predator was believed to be a 5-ton giant and the largest megaraptor, preying off smaller dinosaurs with its two sharp, curved claws and 40-centimeter talons.

Its scientific name, Maip macrothorax, was given by Argentine paleontologist Aranciaga Rolando. "Maip" comes from an "evil" mythological character of Patagonia's indigenous Aonikenk people that was associated with "the shadow of the death" who "kills with cold wind" in the Andes mountains. The second part of the name, macrothorax, derives from the expanse of the raptor's chest cavity, which is about 4 feet wide.

"This animal is very large in size, and we were able to recover a lot of remains," Rolando told Reuters on Wednesday. Megaraptors had an agile skeleton, a long neck and an elongated skull with more than 60 small teeth.

Maip macrothorax is the largest known raptor and roamed the Earth 70 million years ago.
Maip macrothorax is the largest known raptor and roamed the Earth 70 million years ago.

The creature lived on Earth toward the end of the Cretaceous period and wone of the last dinosaurs before extinction. The raptor was discovered in Estancia La Anita, which looked far different 70 million years ago.

Scientists: Fossil of dinosaur killed in asteroid strike discovered in North Dakota

‘Fish lizard’: Fossils found in Swiss Alps showcase some of the largest creatures to ever live

"There were aquatic and terrestrial snails, plants of very different affiliation, it was a forest, almost a jungle, with puddles, lakes, streams, and diverse creatures such as frogs, turtles, fish, small birds, and mammals," the scientists said in a statement.

"Today it is a place surrounded by huge mountains, glaciers, lakes, which demands that we have to walk for many hours in extreme weather conditions. It is a place that today has an extraordinary view, a landscape worthy of a 'Lord of Rings' movie."

The team of paleontologists discovered the fossils shortly before the pandemic in 2020 in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz. Because of COVID-19, paleontologists had to initially distribute the fossils and analyze them separately at their homes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Largest dinosaur raptor: 'Shadow of death' fossils found in Argentina

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In the Courts: Senator Tim Kaine discusses legislation to protect abortion rights

    Virginia Senator Tim Kaine tweeted that he supports a woman’s right to choose and that lawmakers must codify Roe v. Wade by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act. He joins Katie on "In the Courts" to discuss.

  • Condors soar again over Northern California coastal redwoods

    The endangered California condor returned to soar the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests on Tuesday for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were released from a pen in Redwood National Park, about an hour's drive south of the Oregon border, under a project aimed at restoring the giant vultures to their historic habitat in the Pacific Northwest. The two male condors were moved into staging area at late morning and a remotely controlled gate was opened.

  • Are robots taking our jobs? Some say they are making life easier

    While many people are concerned about robots taking over jobs, in some cases, technology is making conditions safer and easier for workers.

  • How this Louisville man brought a little-known horse, Hillsdale, to the brink of greatness

    Looking back on my family's history, for my Uncle June, growing up in the shadow of the Twin Spires is what set him on a path to horse racing glory.

  • How to Report Stock Options on Your Tax Return

    Reporting stock options on your taxes can be tricky. There are many different types of options, with varying tax implications.

  • Seahawks, Buccaneers will play NFL’s first regular season game in Germany

    We’ve known for some time that the Buccaneers would be playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany during the 2022 season and we found out the identity of their opponents on Wednesday morning. The NFL announced that the Bucs will be squaring off against the Seahawks. The game will take place at [more]

  • CNN legal analyst warns legalized gay marriage is in jeopardy if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    On Don Lemon Tonight Monday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared with his reaction to the unprecedented leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, that would overturn Roe vs. Wade and do away with federal protections for abortion rights. Given the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, Toobin believes that Republicans will use the opportunity to roll back other rights as well. “Jeffrey, you talked about Roe in the beginning and you mentioned Griswold vs. Connecticut,” Lemon said. “What other cases have been decided based on these precedents that could now be in jeopardy?” “Same sex marriage is, certainly,” Toobin replied. “This came up a lot during the confirmation hearings of judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. It is quite clear that the Republican majority — the Republican politicians, at least, feel like this is the time to roll back a whole series of opinions that were passed when the Supreme Court had a very different majority.”

  • New York judge denies Trump's request to suspend $10,000-a-day fine

    A judge denied Trump's bid to halt a $10,000-a-day fine while he appeals a lower court contempt ruling for not providing records for a state probe of his company.

  • Supreme Court opinion drafts do not leak. Abortion may be at risk but so is court's sanctity.

    The leak itself could prompt hesitant justices to reconsider such a history-altering decision. After all, that was the point of the leak, wasn’t it?

  • Largest Marsquakes ever recorded could teach us more about Martian core

    Scientists have published a new study revealing the largest marsquakes ever recorded. Like Earth, Mars can experience massive seismic events which can cause the surface of the Red Planet to shift. These events are known as ‘marsquakes’. ETH Zurich, a public research university in Switzerland, says marsquakes occur when the soil on Mars is “subjected … The post Largest Marsquakes ever recorded could teach us more about Martian core appeared first on BGR.

  • Goal! Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sets auction record

    The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for 7.1 million pounds ($9.3 million), the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. Auctioneer Sotheby’s sold the shirt in an online auction that closed Wednesday. Maradona said afterward that it had been scored “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.”

  • 11 arrested, 1 wanted after street racing sting in Roswell

    Roswell police have charged 12 people after dozens of people blocked an intersection last month.

  • Lockheed Martin wants to hire you so it can get to the moon

    At Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Melbourne, Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) will recruit the workers who will help the defense and aerospace giant literally reach for the moon.

  • Body of missing hiker found near San Gorgonio peak

    The family of Robert Carey Jr. reported Saturday that he had not returned from a hike to San Gorgonio Mountain.

  • Climate change is why New Mexico's wildfire season started early this year

    Historically, New Mexico’s wildfire season begins in May or June, but this year, wildfires sprung up in April. Scientists say that this is not just a freak occurrence but rather the new normal caused by climate change.

  • California condor returns to redwoods after over a century

    Two of the critically endangered birds were released in Redwood National Park, part of their historic range

  • Police: Man dies from shooting in carjacking and robbery on North Rural Street

    Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Rural Street on a report of a person shot.

  • Wednesday’s deals: Star Wars toys, IHOP gift card, $148 HP Chromebook, $99 AirPods, more

    May the Fourth be with you, Star Wars Fans! Sure, Mother’s Day is an important holiday. Everyone should check out BGR’s Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for all sorts of great gift ideas. But today is May the Fourth, which is an equally important holiday to some people out there. I’ve got tons of Star … The post Wednesday’s deals: Star Wars toys, IHOP gift card, $148 HP Chromebook, $99 AirPods, more appeared first on BGR.

  • 10 Best Countries for Americans Who Want to Live Abroad

    Thinking about moving abroad? These are 10 of the best countries for American expats.

  • Johnny Depp’s Outrage Over Lost Millions Reaches Its Bitter Climax

    JIM WATSON/AFP via GettyFor three weeks, Virginia jurors have heard Johnny Depp and a parade of his witnesses depict the actor as a perfect gentleman who served as something akin to a human punching bag for his ex-wife, Amber Heard.But on Tuesday, Depp’s legal team ended their defamation case in Fairfax County Court, where the actor is suing Heard for $50 million, by returning to the crux of his lawsuit: Heard allegedly “devastated” his career with a 2018 Washington Post article identifying hers