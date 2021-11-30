In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate

CATHY BUSSEWITZ and MARTHA IRVINE
·5 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — At a playground outside a North Texas day care, giggling preschoolers chase each other into a playhouse. Toddlers scoot by on tricycles.

Just uphill, Total Energies is pumping for natural gas. The French energy giant wants to drill three new wells on the property next to Mother's Heart Learning Center, which serves mainly Black and Latino children. The wells would lie about 600 feet from where the children play.

The prospect is raising fears among families and the surrounding community. Living too close to drilling sites has been linked to a range of health risks from asthma to neurological and developmental disorders. And while some states require energy companies to drill farther from day cares and homes, Texas has made it difficult for localities to fight back.

On Tuesday night, the Arlington City Council is scheduled to vote on Total's latest drilling request. Last year, the council denied Total's request at a time when Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's murder by police led many American communities to take a deeper look at racial disparities. But with some turnover on the City Council, many residents worry that this time Total will succeed.

“I’m trying to protect my little one,” said Guerda Philemond, whose 2-year-old daughter attends the day care. “There’s a lot of land, empty space they can drill. It doesn’t have to be in the back yard of a day care."

Total declined a request for an interview, but in a statement said it has operated near Mother’s Heart for more than a decade without any safety concerns expressed by the City of Arlington.

“We listen to and do understand the concerns of the local communities with whom we interact frequently to ensure we operate in harmony with them and the local authorities,” the statement said.

The clash in Arlington comes as world leaders pledge to burn less fossil fuel and transition to cleaner energy. Yet the world’s reliance on natural gas is growing, not declining.

As a result, there will likely be more drilling in Arlington and other communities. And children who spend time near drilling sites or natural gas distribution centers — in neighborhoods that critics call “sacrifice zones” — may face a growing risk of developing neurological or learning problems. Scientific studies have found that the public health risks associated with these sites include cancers, asthma, respiratory diseases, rashes, heart problems and mental health disorders.

Many of the wells Total has drilled in Arlington are near Latino and Black or low-income communities, often just a few hundred feet from homes. A statistical analysis by The Associated Press of the locations of wells Total operates in Arlington shows that their density is higher in neighborhoods that many people of color call home.

Asked about that finding, Total did not respond directly but said its “decisions on future drilling are driven by the geological data.”

“America is segregated, and so is pollution,” said Robert Bullard, director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at Texas Southern University. “The dirty industries, and what planners call locally unwanted land uses, oftentimes followed the path of least resistance. Historically, that’s been poor communities and communities of color.”

At the day care, owner Wanda Vincent has been gathering signatures to petition the City Council to reject Total’s drilling request. She worries that the political winds in Arlington have shifted and the council will approve Total's new request.

“The world was dealing with what happened with George Floyd," she said. “The meeting was emotional, just listening to the speakers that were talking and then sharing their hearts and saying, ‘Well, we want to do more. We want to, you know, racially do better.’ And I was encouraged. But you know what? Nothing has really changed since then.”

Some states have acted to force fracking away from residents. Colorado last year required new wells to be drilled at least 2,000 feet from homes and schools. California has proposed a limit of 3,200 feet.

In Arlington, drilling is supposed to occur no closer than 600 feet from day care centers or homes. But companies can apply for a waiver from the City Council to drill as close as 300 feet.

France, Total’s home country, bans fracking, but it's largely symbolic because no meaningful oil or gas supplies exist there. So Total, one of the world’s largest players in natural gas, drills in 27 other countries. It turns much of that gas into liquid, then ships it, trades it and re-gasifies it at LNG terminals worldwide.

The gas wells next to Mother’s Heart represent a tiny fraction of Total’s global operations. Yet the company holds tight to its plans to drill there despite the community's resistance.

In Arlington, companies that are rejected for a drilling permit may reapply after a year. Some Arlington council members have said they fear litigation if they don’t allow the drilling, because a Texas law bars localities from banning, limiting or even regulating oil or gas operations except in limited circumstances.

“Nobody should have a production ban unless they have a consumption ban, because it has made places like Arlington extraction colonies for countries like France, and they have shifted the environmental toll, the human toll, to us,” said Ranjana Bhandari, director of Liveable Arlington, the group leading the opposition to Total’s drilling plans.

Total has drilled closer to population centers in the Barnett Shale than have other companies over the past eight years, according to S&P Global Platts.

Some in Arlington have benefited from drilling. “It’s enabled us to do ministries that we might not have been able to do,” said Jan Porter, a former elder at Cornerstone Baptist Church, which collects royalties by allowing Total to drill on its land.

Others fear the outcome.

“Why don’t you be the one standing up for my children — for all these children that are going to suffer in the future?” said Rosalia Tejeda, whose family lives near Mother’s Heart. “I mean, it’s crazy to me.”

___

AP staffers Angeliki Kastanis in Los Angeles and Francois Duckett in New York contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former officer Kim Potter set to go on trial in death of Daunte Wright

    Jury selection in the case of the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer charged with killing a Black man during a traffic stop earlier this year, is set to begin Tuesday -- a high-profile incident that was captured on video and sparked a new wave of protests. Kim Potter, who is white, has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, which happened just outside of Minneapolis during the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. Floyd's death prompted a national conversation concerning race and policing -- and Wright's death reignited protests across the country against racism and abuse of force.

  • Oil Slumps With Powell Signaling Faster End to Tapering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined more than 5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the strong U.S. economy may warrant ending the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than planned next year. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateWest Texas Intermediate crude futures slid to session lows on Tuesday after the comments, while the global benchmar

  • Baltimore Police identify officer who fatally shot gunman at eastside barber shop

    Baltimore Police on Tuesday identified the off-duty sergeant who fatally shot a gunman who killed the owner of an eastside barber shop earlier this month. Police said Sgt. David Burch was getting a haircut at Bladi Style barber shop at 5711 O’Donnell St. when 38-year-old Carlos David Ortega walked into the shop and killed Rafael Blady Jeffers, the owner of the barber shop. “The suspect ...

  • Woman runs onto LAX tarmac, tells officers 'she was trying to flag down the aircraft,' police say

    A woman who ran onto the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport was detained by police Monday night.

  • Hiker wanders off trail and gets trapped on edge of cliff at Texas park, rescuers say

    She became trapped on the Capitol Peak formation at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

  • Telefonica offers redundancy to 3,000-plus staff, union says

    Telefonica will offer voluntary redundancy to staff born in 1967 or earlier and with at least 15 years of employment at the company, the UGT union said on Tuesday, calculating that 3,261 employees would meet those conditions. Europe's third-largest telecoms group and direct employer of 16,000 people in Spain would limit take-up of the offer to 60% of eligible staff, UGT said, adding that consultancy group KPMG has helped to formulate the plan. Some departments are set to be spared, such as those focused on cybersecurity, marketing and artificial intelligence, UGT representative Diego Gallart told Reuters.

  • Costly Airbus paint flaw goes wider than the Gulf

    A dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways over paint and surface flaws on A350 jets stretches beyond the Gulf, with at least five other airlines raising concerns since the high-tech model entered service, according to documents seen by Reuters and several people with direct knowledge of the matter. Qatar's national carrier has grounded 20 of its 53 A350s, saying it is acting on orders from its local regulator, until reasons for what witnesses describe as the blistered and pock-marked appearance of some of its A350s can be confirmed. Airbus says there is no risk to the A350's safety - a point echoed by the other airlines, which have not grounded any jets and describe the issue as "cosmetic."

  • Daunte Wright death trial, Trump's records, GivingTuesday: 5 things to know Tuesday

    Jury selection to begin in Minnesota in the trial over the death of Daunte Wright, Trump's records are on the line and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • After Astroworld, Megan Thee Stallion cancels Texas show. ‘Houston is still healing’

    The rapper said she canceled her upcoming concert “out of respect” for the Astroworld victims.

  • Global coalition seizes 145.3 tonnes of cocaine - Colombia's navy

    Military and police authorities from more than 40 countries across Europe and the Americas confiscated 145.3 tonnes of cocaine in the eighth phase of Operation Orion, a multinational naval operation against drug trafficking, Colombia's navy said on Monday. The figure represents the highest amount of cocaine seized during the operation so far. Some 575 people of different nationalities were captured during the campaign, which ran between October and November, Colombia's navy said, adding that 49 vessels were immobilized, as well as six submarines and three planes.

  • Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? A look at her life and history

    In opening statements Monday, prosecutors described Ghislaine Maxwell to be Jeffrey Epstein's "lady of the house" who set up teenaged girls for him to sexually abuse.

  • Scrub Hub: Why doesn't Indiana have a car emissions inspection program?

    For this Scrub Hub, readers wanted to know about why Indiana doesn't have a car emissions testing program. We actually do, but not everywhere.

  • Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Interior pushes to increase drilling fees

    Welcome to Monday's Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.Today we're looking at the Interior Department's long-awaited report, what President Biden's fiscal appointments mean for environmentalists and an increase in European greenhouse gas emissions this spring.For The Hill, we're Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Write to us...

  • We can all play a role in lowering air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley

    Ceres native and public health student at San Jose State University urges area residents to be mindful of a growing issue.