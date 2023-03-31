Shadow war heats up as senior Iranian military adviser killed in alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria

4
Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

An advisor to Iran’s main military branch in Syria was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike Thursday night in Damascus, Syria, as fighting between Tehran-backed forces and the U.S. and Israel have escalated in recent weeks.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) threatened to avenge the advisor identified as Milad Heydari and according to Israeli reports said, "The fake and criminal Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive a response to this crime."

According to The Times of Israel, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights group said the strikes targeted an arms depot and Iranian-backed groups just south of capital city.

Israel forces Syria
An Israeli soldier stands next to a truck at a position in the Israeli Golan Heights near the border with Syria on January 2, 2023. Israeli missile strikes on the Syrian capital's airport on January 2 killed four people, including two soldiers, and closed the runways for several hours, a rights monitor said.

PENTAGON SAYS 6 US TROOPS TREATED FOR TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURIES IN SYRIA AFTER IRAN-BACKED ATTACKS

The strikes were the second attack on Damascus supposedly launched by Jerusalem in a 24-hour period after it allegedly hit the capital Wednesday night in a strike that injured at least two Syrian soldiers, according to Israeli reports.

Iran, Israel and Iran
File: A picture taken early on January 21, 2019 shows Syrian air defense batteries responding to what Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus. - (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Deadly strikes in Syria appear to have increased in recent weeks as the U.S. and Israel – which back opposition forces in eastern Syria – respond to attacks from IRGC-backed forces.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran has provided arms and support to the Bashar al-Assad regime since the deadly civil war broke out in 2011.

Israel Syria
Israeli missile strikes on the Syrian capital's airport on January 2 killed four people in the second time in less than seven months that Damascus International Airport – where Iranian-backed armed groups and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters are present – has been hit by Israel.

US AIR DEFENSES DOWN DURING SUSPECTED IRANIAN DRONE STRIKE IN SYRIA THAT KILLED ONE AMERICAN

Six American soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries this week after IRGC-backed forces hit two coalition military bases in Northeast Syria earlier this month.

Four of the service members were injured during a drone strike at a U.S. base near Hasaka on March 23, while another two soldiers suffered injuries following an attack at the mission support site Green Village on March 24.

Bradley Fighting Vehicle
U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFV) patrol in the Suwaydiyah oil fields in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on February 13, 2021.

The Pentagon confirmed that its air defense system was down during at least one of the strikes against a coalition military base in Northeast Syria last week.

Gen. Erik Kurilla testified in a hearing on the Hill last week that since January 2021, Iranian-backed forces have been behind 78 attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • CNN: Russia names US as main security threat in new foreign policy doctrine

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 31 signed a decree on a new version of the Russian Foreign Policy Concept, listing the United States as the main security threat to Russia and "the just development of mankind," CNN reported.

  • Free diver says Netflix movie falsely implies he killed his wife. He’s suing

    The lawsuit calls the film a “thinly veiled account of the events surrounding the death by drowning” of his wife, who was also a champion free diver.

  • Israel court acquits man 13 years after murder conviction

    An Israeli court on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of murdering a schoolgirl in 2006, with her mother vowing to find the real killer in the case that has gripped the country.Rada's mother, Ilana, who for years had doubted Zdorov's guilt, pointed a finger at the state prosecution, who she claimed built a case around the wrong man.

  • Cirstea beats Sabalenka at Miami; night matches rained out

    Sorana Cirstea advanced to her first semifinal of a WTA 1000 event in a decade, beating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 at the Miami Open on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Cirstea beat the highest-ranked opponent of her career by knocking off the second-ranked Sabalenka. Cirstea previously defeated No. 4 Caroline Garcia this month at Indian Wells and topped Garcia again in the second round at Miami.

  • Oscar Pistorius parole bid collapses in South Africa

    The hearing was held by mistake as the Paralympian has not served enough time in jail yet.

  • Founders of AI company NtechLab say they resigned over projects in Russia

    (Reuters) -The founders of artificial intelligence company NtechLab said they resigned over disagreements with the company’s management and investors about projects in Russia. One of the founders left Russia in December 2021 while the other left in March 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they said. The two founders’ comments came after Reuters published a special report on Tuesday about how Russian law enforcement officials use facial recognition to identify and detain protesters and opposition activists.

  • Carolina Hurricanes facing plethora of problems as NHL regular season winds down

    The Canes’ lead in the Metro Division is down to one point after a gut-punch loss to the Red Wings in the final seconds on Thursday.

  • Russia clashes with US over tactical nukes for Belarus

    Russia and the U.S. clashed in the United Nations on Friday over Moscow’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighboring Ukraine denounced as a desperate Kremlin attempt to avoid military defeat and “threaten the world with nuclear apocalypse.” China, without naming Russia, made clear its opposition to the planned deployment.

  • Zelensky, on Bucha anniversary, vows to defeat 'Russian evil'

    President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to defeat Russia on Friday speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha one year after Moscow's troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town synonymous with war crimes allegations.Belarus strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of the Kremlin, meanwhile urged Moscow and Kyiv to broker a "truce" in Ukraine and start negotiations.In Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk warned Russia's war in Ukraine had made severe rights violations "shockingly routine" and was distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival.Russian forces pulled back from Bucha, a commuter town northwest of Kyiv, on March 31, 2022, just over a month after President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, leaving death and destruction in their wake.AFP journalists on April 2 last year&nbsp;discovered the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lying in a street of the suburb."The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine," Zelensky said.He earlier called Bucha "a symbol of the atrocities" committed by Russia's forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha."We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.- Calls for 'justice' -Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discoveries, pointing to an abundance of footage and witness accounts.Prosecutors in Kyiv say that Russian forces killed some 1,400 civilians around Bucha and that they have identified dozens of Russian soldiers responsible.Moscow denies the accusations, claiming the atrocities in Bucha were staged.Speaking alongside Zelensky in Bucha, Moldova's President Maia Sandu said those responsible should be held accountable, adding that "without justice there can never be peace".Leaders from Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia were also in Bucha.After Russia withdrew from the towns near Kyiv, fighting shifted to the south and east of Ukraine. The town of Bakhmut is now the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle since the invasion.A year after it was retaken by Kyiv's forces, Bucha has not forgotten its victims.The community is rebuilding, and locals told AFP that "the pain subsides" and that they must "continue to live".AFP on Thursday saw dozens of construction workers weaving between diggers and trucks as they worked to rebuild homes and roads in the town, which had a population of around 37,000 people before the war.- 'Crime scene' -Archpriest Andriy, who runs the local parish, said it is "important" not to forget those who are "not with us today"."It is also important for us not to live in the past but in the future," he told AFP.In the weeks following Russia's withdrawal from other towns near Kyiv, hundreds more bodies were found in homes, basements and shallow graves across the north.Ukraine wants to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's leaders but there are complex legal disputes over how it could work.The International Criminal Court this month issued an arrest warrant for Putin over the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine.Chief ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has described Ukraine as a "crime scene".Russia has repeatedly denied any abuses by its forces, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this week described scenes in Bucha as a "crude and cynical provocation" by Kyiv.Lukashenko, who hosted several rounds of failed peace talks in recent years with Russia and Ukraine, made the call for a halt to fighting during an address to the nation on Friday.- 'Strategic' nukes -"All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions," he said.Lukashenko has been hit with Western sanctions for allowing Russian forces to attack Ukraine using his country as a base, but so far, he has not dispatched his own forces over the border.The proposal was immediately rejected by Moscow.Lukashenko also said he was ready to host "strategic" Russian nuclear weapons after Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in the ex-Soviet country."Nothing is changing in the context of Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The special military operation is continuing, since this is the only way to achieve the goals that our country has today."Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk denounced horrific abuses carried out since Russia's invasion and warned the conflict "continues to send shock-waves across the world.""At a time when humanity faces overwhelming existential challenges, this destructive war is tugging us away from the work of building solutions, the work of ensuring our survival," Turk said.bur/jm

  • Chinese colleges are giving students a week off to 'fall in love' as the country struggles to keep its birth rate up

    The nine colleges are telling students to "enjoy the blossoms"and "go fall in love" during their weeklong spring break.

  • China's 'art factory' painters turn from fakes to originals

    Painters in a Chinese village once known for churning out replicas of Western masterpieces are now making original art worth thousands of dollars, selling their own works in a booming domestic art market.Home to more than 8,000 artists, southern China's Dafen has been producing near-perfect copies of timeless masterpieces for years.In its heyday, three out of five oil paintings sold worldwide were made in the village, and for years village painters sold their copies to buyers across Europe, the Middle East and the United States.Exports began to dip after the 2008 global financial crisis, and all but dried up when China slammed shut its borders in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.A few artists gave up and closed their studios. But others saw in the obstacles an opportunity to establish themselves as painters in their own right by catering to China's art market -- the second-biggest in the world, with sales jumping by 35 percent in 2021.Self-taught artist Zhao Xiaoyong used to sell replicas of Vincent van Gogh's work for about 1,500 yuan ($220) each, while his original pieces fetch up to 50,000 yuan, he said.When Zhao moved to Dafen from central China in 1997, his family shared a tiny two-bedroom apartment with five other tenants."Those days, there was an assembly line-style system, with each artist painting a small section of a larger piece, like an eye or a nose, before passing the piece to another painter to draw a limb or a shirt sleeve," he told AFP.After years of cranking out mock masterpieces, Zhao eventually saved enough money to visit the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Saint-Paul Asylum in southern France, where the artist famously painted "The Starry Night"."I felt I could finally enter into his world instead of just copying his brush strokes," Zhao said."I realised I had to come out of Van Gogh's shadow and give life to my thoughts."Now he chronicles how the Dafen oil painting village has changed, using Van Gogh's style: one canvas shows Zhao in a crowded workshop holding one of the Dutch painter's self-portraits, while fellow artists nap on their desks.&nbsp;- Tourist boost -Since China's dismantling of its zero-Covid policy in late 2022, the streets of Dafen are once again bustling with visitors, crouched in front of easels, slapping paint on canvases.As well as immersing themselves in the artistic culture with painting lessons, many of the tourists come to buy pieces from the villagers, but&nbsp;their hunt for a good deal is another factor behind the fading market in handmade fakes.In one alleyway, workers brush paint onto printed canvases of Duccio's "Madonna and Child".These are sold for a knock-down price as low as 50 yuan per piece, while a hand-painted copy costs up to 1,500 yuan."We paint a few strokes over the printed image to make it look like an authentic oil painting," said one artist, who declined to be named."Buyers think the printed background is painted using watercolours."- 'Chinese aesthetic' -Another Dafen-based artist on a mission to move on from painting imitations is Wu Feimin, who has carved out a niche selling Buddhist-themed art."I used to copy Picasso's work, and now I have my distinct style," Wu said, painting a giant face of the Buddha with a palette knife."It takes weeks, sometimes months, to complete one painting," the artist said as he was getting ready for exhibitions in the village and the rich industrial hub of Guangzhou."It's risky, but the margins are better."Other artists told AFP that they went back to school during the pandemic to learn how to draw mountains and weeping-willow trees seen in traditional Chinese landscape paintings."Wealthy Chinese buyers want art that reflects a Chinese aesthetic," said Yu Sheng, a fine-art teacher who used the opportunity to retrain in the classical style.While he continues to make ends meet by exporting replicas of Western works, he also creates his own pieces, determined to crack the more lucrative domestic market and become a portrait painter for the wealthy.And he is confident in his abilities over those of artists from well-known schools.&nbsp;"Our technique is better because we paint every day, but we don't have contacts with art dealers in big cities," he said."Our survival depends on whether our work is recognised by China's art buyers -- we must learn to bend like bamboo."prw-oho-je/dhw/ser/leg

  • Reaction to former Pres. Trump's indictment

    Local political strategists are reacting to the indictment of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

  • What’s the Difference Between SpaceX’s Starlink and OneWeb?

    Satellite swarms built and operated by SpaceX and OneWeb are poised to fundamentally alter the way in which we access the internet and where we connect to the grid. On the surface, the two internet service offerings would seem to be in competition with each other, but this isn’t exactly the case.

  • Lourdes shrine reviewing mosaics after Jesuit abuse claims

    Officials at the Catholic shrine in Lourdes announced the creation of a study group Friday to decide what to do with one of the French sanctuary’s most famous but now controversial attractions: mosaics by a Jesuit artist who has been sanctioned by the Vatican and his religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women. The Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik designed the facade of one of the three basilicas at Lourdes with a series of mosaics in 2008 to mark the 150th anniversary of the Marian apparitions that turned the shrine in southwest France into one of the world’s biggest pilgrimage sites, attracting around 3 million visitors a year. In December, the Jesuits revealed that Rupnik had been declared excommunicated by the Vatican in 2020 for committing one of the worst crimes in church law — using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity — and had also been accused by nine women of related sexual, spiritual and psychological misconduct in the 1980s.

  • Upset-rich March Madness causes mixed results at sportsbooks

    A bettor in December placed $500 on Florida Atlantic at 400-1 odds to make the Final Four, costing Westgate Las Vegas $200,000. While Westgate absorbed a tough loss, Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas came out in decent shape even as upsets ruled the first two weeks of March Madness and set up a Final Four that begins Saturday with UConn at No. 4 as the highest seed.

  • Medvedev beats Khachanov to reach Miami Open final

    Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight ATP Tour final with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open on Friday.

  • Finland cleared its final hurdle to joining NATO, bringing a geopolitical nightmare for Putin close to reality

    Turkey had delayed Finland's efforts to join NATO, which is something Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to happen.

  • Lawmakers react to indictment of Donald Trump

    Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are reacting to former President Donald Trump’s indictment with Democrats saying it was expected while some Republicans have been quick to rally behind Trump.

  • Woman held captive, beaten for hours before escaping Carroll County apartment, police say

    It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew one another.

  • Matthew Stafford’s dead cap hits in 2023 and 2024 make him unmovable

    Matthew Stafford has enormous dead cap charges in 2023 and 2024, meaning the Rams can't cut him even if they want to