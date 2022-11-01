Shady Cove man found guilty in deaths of roommate, aunt

Nov. 1—After deliberating for nearly six hours Monday, a jury found Shane Ryan Michael Wayman guilty of murder in the 2019 death of 20-year-old Destiny Anne Finch.

The jury also convicted Wayman in the 2016 death of his aunt, whose remains were found in a remote area near the body of Finch.

In all, Wayman, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree abuse of a corpse and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The charges convict Wayman of murdering Finch, his roommate, with an aluminum baseball bat Nov. 11, 2019, and dragging her body into the woods near the Douglas County border following an eviction dispute. He also was found culpable in the November 2016 death of Malina Nickel, his aunt, after he dumped her in the woods instead of taking her to get medical treatment following an opiate overdose.

Wayman confessed to the crimes to Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives in November 2019, and Wayman's defense lawyer, Michael Bertholf, never disputed the homicide was intentional.

Bertholf instead drew from a rarely used Oregon law arguing his client was under the influence of an "extreme emotional disturbance" during Finch's homicide that impacted his ability to control himself.

The argument resonated with only two of the jurors, according to a jury poll sought by Bertholf following the verdict, meaning the murder conviction will stick. At least 10 of the jurors were needed in order to downgrade to a lesser charge.

Judge Lorenzo Mejia thanked the jury for their service and scheduled a sentencing hearing for 11 a.m. Friday.

"I do want to say I think jury service is one of the highest forms of citizenship," Mejia told the jury.

Outside the courtroom, Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert praised her deputy, Lucy Durst, lead prosecutor in the case that wrapped up after a trial lasting six days. Durst expressed gratitude for the jury's verdict.

"Both families have closure in the case at this time," Durst said.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.