Shady Grove Foods in Long Beach to close due to permit issues
Issues with obtaining a permit for a smoker forces Shady Grove Foods in Long Beach to make difficult decision to close its doors.
Issues with obtaining a permit for a smoker forces Shady Grove Foods in Long Beach to make difficult decision to close its doors.
To Long Beach State, the high-profile matchup with the Trojans was about more than Bronny James' return to basketball.
The next domino to fall in Ford’s evolving electric vehicle game plan is what’s next for the F-150 Lightning EV pickup.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
Practically every TV and film production uses CG these days, but a show with a fully digital character takes it to another level. Seth MacFarlane's "Ted" is one of those, and his production company Fuzzy Door has built a suite of on-set augmented reality tools called Viewscreen, turning this potentially awkward process into an opportunity for collaboration and improvisation. Working with a CG character or environment is tough for both actors and crew.
The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions drives many industries, including airlines and transportation, to seek sustainable alternatives to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill corporate social responsibility commitments. One of the solutions is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. An Ithaca, New York-based company called Dimensional Energy produces sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water, and the company said today it has closed $20 million in a Series A round to ramp up renewable jet fuel production.
The factories that process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. It works by shining an optical light on surfaces where clean food has been, and doing the same with unclean food. Also participating was EmergingTech Ventures, No Label Ventures, Famille C (Clarins Family Office), Better Angle, Plug & Play Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Kima Ventures, Raise Sherpas, Fair Equity, Sharpstone Capital and angels.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Instagram is considering a new feature called "flipside" that allows users to establish a new, private side to their profile where they can post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends. The feature essentially productizes "finstas" -- the slang term for alternate Instagram accounts where people post their real-life photos, as opposed to the more polished photos they post on their public Instagrams. With "flipside," Instagram could make it easier to share photos and videos with a private group of friends, without having to establish an entirely separate account -- or, perhaps, one existing outside the bounds of Instagram's parental controls.
Investors are counting down to key consumer inflation data and the Fed's last policy decision of the year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Free Radical Design, the company tasked to create a TimeSplitters reboot, has closed its doors. Additionally, the developer’s official website now redirects to a 404 error, along with text reading “company not found” and a sad face.
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.
Venture capital investment into the food tech sector experienced its eighth consecutive quarter of decline in the third quarter of 2023, with 205 deals worth $2 billion, according to a new PitchBook report. PitchBook considers “foodtech” to be sectors, including alternative protein, bioengineered foods, discovery and review, e-commerce, food production and restaurant and retail tech. “It’s a little bit disappointing to see deal activity continue to slide,” report author Alex Frederick, senior analyst of emerging technology at PitchBook, told TechCrunch.
The Suns are still waiting to have their top three players on the court at the same time.
Android users can once again send and receive iMessages to and from Apple devices after a Beeper Mini update.
BMW's recent 5 Series update brought a slew of safety upgrades, enough that the car earned the IIHS' highest safety honor.
Oppenheimer's John Stoltzfus sees rate cuts and a resilient economy driving the S&P 500 to new highs next year.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
Bronny James came off the bench on Sunday in USC’s overtime loss to Long Beach State, and had four points in less than 17 minutes.