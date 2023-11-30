Shady new marijuana bill would make voters victims of bait and switch

Lawmakers pulling a bait and switch with marijuana bill

The voters in the State of Ohio legalized marijuana for adult recreational use and to allow for home growing of cannabis for qualified households Nov. 7.

Politicians with archaic attitudes towards cannabis and entities who wished to continue the draconian traditions of marijuana prohibition immediately started to push back.

House Bill 341 would make several changes to the marijuana law.

It would allow for municipalities to implement added taxes on marijuana businesses and allow cities to ban home growing within their borders. This is not legislation based on concern for people. This is greed capitalizing on the attitudes of cannabis’s dark lingering past.

Those currently controlling Ohio’s medical marijuana industry will expand and basically inherit the states recreational marijuana industry.

House Bill 341 criminalizes competition created by home grown cannabis and quite effectively turns law enforcement into taxpayer funded protectors of a state authorized marijuana monopoly.

It’s exactly what those who would own and control the marijuana industry in Ohio would want.

Voters are about to become victims of a ‘bait and switch’ orchestrated in the shadows by the powers that be. Anyone proposing or supporting legislation like HB 341 should probably be investigated for corruption.

Follow the money.

Terrance Huff, Hamilton

Donald Trump vows to militarize the urban core of selected cities.

The day after I read this campaign statement, I came across these words from an address by William Deresiewicz to newly enrolled students at West Point: "From the very earliest days of this country, the model for our officers, which was built on the model of the citizenry and reflective of democratic ideals, was to be different. They were to be possessed of a democratic spirit marked by independent judgment, the freedom to measure action and to express disagreement, and the crucial responsibility never to tolerate tyranny."

If the former president thinks that the military is just there to be an extension of his political will, he is hopefully sorely mistaken. If he is correct, then we look much more like the numerous countries around the world who lurch from military junta to military junta.

Doug Shoemaker, Westerville

But OSU did beat Michigan

Yes, it's awful that we lost to That Team Up North for the third time in a row.

But, here's a bright spot: For the first time ever, the Ohio State Lantern beat the Michigan Daily in an annual fundraising competition called the Rivalry Edition.

Final score: The Lantern $21,512, Michigan Daily: $17,735.

As truth becomes as elusive as ever and the future of journalism is precarious, it’s critical we support the next generation of truth finders.

The Lantern is about to embark upon a new chapter in its 142-year history as it prepares to move from its old, second-floor newsroom to a bigger, more prominent space in the Journalism Building.

The generous donations to this year’s Rivalry Edition will help fill this new space with computers, cameras, equipment and furnishing needed to ensure The Lantern newsroom continues as a collaborative, investigative and creative space for student reporters. Thank you to all in our community who continue to support journalism, a cornerstone of our democracy.

Chris Davey, Lantern editor-in-chief, 1993, Columbus

Steps in the wrong direction have consequences

We live in “a world accelerating in the wrong direction.”

This is one of several dire conclusions reached by the 113 researchers who wrote the 2023 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.

Their prediction is supported by the just-released Fifth National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated report compiled by an even larger, more diverse group of experts that focuses on the United States. Both groups agree that the health and economic consequences of climate change have already taken huge, disastrous tolls - worse is to come.

Their pessimism is reinforced by reports that the organizers of the COP28 conference, ostensibly convened to limit greenhouse gas emissions, view it as an opportunity to negotiate lucrative oil and gas contracts. So much a focus on the climate emergency.

We must disrupt the forces of personal and corporate ignorance and greed that are propelled by disinformation.

Too many are convinced their steps in the wrong direction have no consequences. Every misstep is another step toward disaster. Acceleration in the wrong direction will continue unless there are global, good-faith and vigorous efforts reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to our future hotter climate.

There is absolutely no more time to lose.

Alan H. Lockwood, MD, Oberlin

Laws of physics apply to school buses

No, no, no!

Despite what George Gans claims in his Sept. 3 letter "School buses are safe," buses without seatbelts are not safe.

In support of seatbelt-less buses, Gans ironically points out that buses can roll over.

In a roll-over, unrestrained passengers are violently thrown head-first against the vehicle's metal roof. Unrestrained passengers can also be ejected from the bus — whereupon they are slammed against unforgiving pavement with bone-crushing force.

Buses can also strike immovable objects, such as telephone poles, bridge abutments, or trees. If a bus strikes an immovable object, its unrestrained passengers become missiles, and those human missiles are flung against the metal frames of seats, windows, or the bus shell itself with lethal force.

How, exactly, can any of this be called safe?

The bottom line: the laws of physics apply to all moving vehicles, including buses. We have decades worth of empirical data proving that in crashes both mild and severe, restrained passengers are many times more likely to escape serious injury or death than non-restrained passengers. If we want our children to be safe, then we want those children to be belted in.

David Poluxt, Circleville

If only I had a wood burning fireplace

With my Nov. 26 newspaper, I received a booklet titled "A Description of the Final General Assembly District Plan" as adopted Sept. 29, 2023.I was disappointed to see a document laying out the political districts of Ohio without a word of the political party affiliations of the constituents.

This document provides almost zero educational value for me or anyone else. It is a plan that sets up districts based on population and political affiliations, yet I am unable to find anything about the distribution of political parties in any of the districts.As such it provides me with absolutely no way to evaluate the fairness of the districts proposed by the commission. I suppose this means the commission was entirely successful in its objectives, they have produced a document that seems fair based on population but is probably extremely biased towards one political party over all others.If I had a wood burning fireplace, perhaps I could find a use for this document.

Robert Braine, Powell

