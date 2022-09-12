Shady Oaks shooting was 'a desperate attempt to commit a suicide,' defense lawyer says

Sep. 12—Lawyers deliver opening statements, testimony begins in case against Devin Weiland

Defense attorneys argued during opening statements Monday that while their client did something he should not have done when he shot three people and led police on an eight-hour standoff in late November 2020 outside Shady Oaks apartments, he did not intend to kill anyone else.

Instead, lawyer Graham Henry said, the only person Devin Weiland was trying to kill was himself — essentially "suicide by cop."

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

The trial in Weiland's case kicked off Monday morning after four full days of jury selection last week.

The statements raise the question of Weiland's intentions in the shootings at Shady Oaks apartments Nov. 29, 2020, particularly as he faces three counts of first-degree attempted murder, one involving a police officer. He also faces three counts of second-degree assault.

Henry described the incident as a "desperate attempt to commit a suicide."