Shady Spring man gets prison term for burglary

Aug. 9—A Shady Spring man was sentenced on July 29 in Fayette County to a 1- to 15-year prison term for a felony burglary conviction.

According to Anthony Ciliberti Jr., the Fayette County prosecuting attorney, Anthony R. Baisden was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr. to prison. Baisden pled guilty to the offense on April 4, 2022.

He must serve a minimum of one year in prison before being eligible for parole.

According to a press release from Ciliberti's office, an officer with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to the area of Lochgelly in Fayette County on Dec. 9, 2020 regarding a suspicious person.

When the officer arrived on scene, Baisden and two other individuals were observed to be carrying totes and backpacks filled with tools, electronics, collectibles and other household items. Baisden confessed to the theft of these items from a residence on Industrial Drive. He further said he saw some of the items recovered on the porch of the residence and broke into the vacant home looking for other property to steal.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.