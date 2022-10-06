Some Shadyside residents are on high alert after 3 recent carjackings

A lot of people in Shadyside are on alert in what’s normally a safe and quiet neighborhood.

Carnegie Mellon police are warning the community about two students who were carjacked at gunpoint in the last week, with the latest carjacking happening Tuesday night.

”I’ve never really felt entirely unsafe in Shadyside, really ever before this,” said Jack Ansley, who lives in the neighborhood.

“It makes you a little scared to be out at night. Makes you look over your shoulder a little bit when you’re parking your car and getting out of your car, at least,” said Marlee Brown, who lives in the area.

The most recent Shadyside carjacking was Tuesday night in the parking lot of an apartment building on Alder Street.

Investigators said a CMU student got out of his car to check a headlight when a man came up behind him, pointed a gun, and told the victim to leave his keys in the car. Channel 11 spoke with some people who live there, who said that while property management did not alert them to the carjackings, they are doing what they can to take extra precautions.

”I just keep my steering lock in case of safety but it’s terrible to hear,” said Naveen Gundalva, who lives in the building.

It’s not yet clear if the three carjackings are in any way related.

In one carjacking, two workers from Pizza Parma were robbed after their shift by three men. Another carjacking later that night involved a driver of an SUV on College Street.

Now in a neighborhood known for walking, shopping and eating out, many people are thinking twice about running errands in the dark.

”I feel like the walkability of the neighborhood does make it a little bit larger of an issue,” Ansley said.

”I need to buy some more pepper spray so I can keep that with me,” Brown said.

No arrests have been made.

