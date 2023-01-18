Shafter man arrested on suspicion of having firearm, ammunition

Jan. 17—A Shafter man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance after Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped a driver believed to be intoxicated.

Sheriff's deputies in Wasco stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Poso and F streets in Wasco and searched a car driven by Alexis Garcia, 22, according to a KCSO news release. They found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition, the news release added.

A search of Garcia's residence uncovered a loaded short barrel 12-gauge shotgun, two high-capacity magazines and additional ammunition. He was booked on suspicion of five felonies related to having a firearm and ammunition.