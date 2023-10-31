Shafter man sentenced to 17 years, 6 months for possession, intent to sell fentanyl, heroin

Oct. 30—A Shafter resident has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in prison for possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The release said law enforcement found 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, two firearms and about $5,000 cash during the execution of a federal search warrant Nov. 16, 2021 at the Bakersfield hotel room of Jose Santana, 47. The search included a consensual review of his vehicle, it said.