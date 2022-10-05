Shaftesbury Lake: Avian flu confirmed at site after bird deaths

Birds in Shaftesbury Lake have tested positive for bird flu

Bird flu has been confirmed at a lake in Wiltshire after bird deaths.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed avian flu in Shaftesbury Lake, Swindon.

"We are aware of a number of wild bird deaths in the Swindon area and waterfowl collected from the area have been found positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1," a spokesperson said.

Testing took place at the site last week.

