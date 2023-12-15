Shahed drone hunters and cutting-edge missile systems: Ukraine strengthens air defence in Lviv Oblast

Forty-five mobile groups have been established in Lviv Oblast to counter Shahed-type UAVs and to bolster the air defence with cutting-edge Western-style missile systems.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, at a briefing within the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Currently, 45 mobile groups have been created to combat Shahed drones on the base of Air Command Zakhid (West), and the creation of 55 mobile groups within the newly created battalion of the Ground Forces of Air Defence continues."

Details: According to Kozytskyi, by the end of the year there will be 100 such groups in the region to counter Russian UAVs.

He explained that over the past month air defence was strengthened significantly in Lviv Oblast.

Quote: "We did not announce it, but if we are talking about the last month, we have clearly improved air defence in terms of missiles. These are ultra-modern Western-style systems."

Background:

Russian occupying forces attacked an infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast with three drones on the night of 4-5 December, causing minor damage.

Ukraine’s air defences twice responded to Russian Shahed attack drones in Lviv Oblast on the night of 2-3 November.

Support UP or become our patron!