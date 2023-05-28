Shahed drones, ammunition, and UA Flight 752 — Ukraine wants to sanction Iran for 50 years

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The draft is being considered by the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

The proposal is to approve the decision of the RNBO of May 27, 2023 "On the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran, enacted by Presidential Decree No. 308/2023 of May 27, 2023."

Read also: Russia attacked Kyiv with drones from both north and south in massive attack

Iran has supplied Russia with over 300,000 artillery rounds and about a million bullets with the help of cargo ships in the past six months, as it was reported in April.

Iranian officials has consistently and categorically denied that Teheran supplies Russia with Shahed-136/131 suicide drones, though Russia continues to fire the Iranian-made drones at Ukraine, including a record amount on May 28.

Iran has also taken responsibility for its military shooting down Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 in 2020, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

The Government of Ukraine submitted on May 25 proposals to RNBO to impose sectoral sanctions against Iran for 50 years.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a new sanctions package against the aggressor country of Russia during his evening address of May 27.

Read also: Iran will help Russia avoid sanctions, Western analysts warn

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine