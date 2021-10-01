Shailene Woodley enjoys beach day in green-checkered bikini

Shailene Woodley is soaking up every last bit of the summer weather.

The "Big Little Lies" actress, 29, was snapped enjoying the surf and sun in Malibu, California. She donned a green-checkered bikini and dark sunglasses as she was seen grabbing her surfboard and heading into the water.

Woodley's svelte figure was on full display. Recently, she told The Hollywood Reporter , that she struggled with an undisclosed illness but is "on the tail end of it."

The former teen star didn’t share too many details about the health concern but noted that she was "very, very sick in her early 20s." Woodley even had to turn down roles at one point because she "physically couldn’t participate in them."

"It was pretty debilitating," Woodley explained. "I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to but because I physically couldn’t participate in them. And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn’t take care of myself. The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years."

"I’m on the tail end of it, which is very exciting, but it’s an interesting thing, going through something so physically dominating while also having so many people pay attention to the choices you make, the things you say, what you do, what you look like," she said. "It spun me out for a while. You feel so incredibly isolated and alone."

Woodley said it was difficult to suffer from a condition that isn’t so visible to the naked eye. "Unless someone can see that you have a broken arm for a broken leg, it’s really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you’re experiencing when it’s a silent, quiet and invisible pain," she reflected.

But there were many lessons learned along the way, Woodley noted.

"It made me learn the incredibly difficult life task of not caring what people think about you very quickly," she said. "The more I paid attention to the noise that was surrounding me, the longer it was taking my body and my mind to heal because I wasn’t focused on myself, I was focused on an image of myself via the lens of everyone around us."

Back in February, Woodley confirmed that she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were engaged.

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," she told Jimmy Fallon . "But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah we’ve been engaged for a while.’"

The "Divergent" star gushed over her beau, calling him "a wonderful, incredible human being."

Woodley and Rodgers haven't been spending as much time together since he's in-season up in Wisconsin.

"It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," Rodgers told Haute Living about being in a relationship during football season.

"I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too," he reasoned.