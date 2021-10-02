Shairs indicted in murder, assault on second woman

Oct. 2—BEVERLY — A grand jury has handed up a second-degree murder indictment against John T. Shairs, who was charged in March with the Dec. 20 death of a longtime girlfriend in Beverly.

Shairs, 51, was also indicted Thursday on charges of assault and battery, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, to a second woman in separate incidents earlier this year.

Shairs was arrested shortly after a March 9 assault on the second woman. After initially being arraigned on two cases involving the second woman, police sought a murder charge against Shairs. That charge involved the death of Tina Amore back on Dec. 20.

But prosecutors immediately moved to seal all three cases and neither the district attorney's office nor Shairs' attorneys would provide any details about the case — including where or how the incidents occurred.

Amore, 49, was a mother of two grown children. She and Shairs had been in a long-term relationship.

The indictments handed up against Shairs on Thursday do not specify how Amore died.

Less than three months later, he was charged in two assaults on a Salem woman. While he was being held in those cases, he was charged in Amore's death.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, said an arraignment date has not been set in Superior Court for Shairs, who remains held at Middleton Jail.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis