Shake it up for National Margarita Day with a spicy version from Las Carretas

“I figured that National Margarita Day would have been invented by a Mexican looking to sell more margaritas,” Irvin Guadarrama tells me. It’s not surprising. As the general manager for Las Carretas (4030 N. Goldenrod Road in Winter Park) and native of Toluca, Mexico, he happens to fit that description. But, ahead of our chat, he did a little research.

“It turns out it was some guy from Ohio,” he tells me. “He made it up just because he loves them!”

Surprisingly, this shakes out. Real estate agent Todd McCalla lives where summer is fleeting. He wanted a reason to enjoy his favorite cocktail, even if he’d spent the morning shoveling his driveway. I imagine that happens a lot on Feb. 22 in his neck of the woods and as a happy transplant here in Florida, I don’t blame him a bit. In fact, Jose Cuervo even took the time to thank him.

And so should we, because there’ll be specials all over town, including at Las Carretas, a local favorite since it opened in 2021 and garnered so much buzz on the foodie forums, I had to check it out for myself. Several lengua street tacos and a couple of spicy margaritas later, and I, too, was sold.

Hype is ‘legit’ for Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant in Winter Park | Review

Guadarrama’s family opened another, one year later, in Gainesville. And both sell a lot of margaritas. And a lot of different margaritas; the menu features 20+ varieties, each available in small, medium and “pitcher.” So, bring your friends.

“If we have 50 tables full, 45 will have at least one margarita on it,” says Guadarrama, who notes the size options make ordering convenient for both people who just want a quick drink or those would prefer to take their time. “Sometimes people will all order different ones and the larger size makes it easy for them to share.”

You also can opt for a sampler: Six small margaritas, different varieties, for $28.99. It’s colorfully served, too. Las Carretas’ margaritas are nothing if not social media-friendly. Bartenders, he says, take good care. Each will spend about 30 minutes ahead of time squeezing fresh limes for their shift.

House favorites?

Guadarrama says it’s a moving target, with the sampler selling big during common vacation weeks and months.

“But there have been a few that have been the bestsellers on a given month. I’d guess the Passion Fruit is probably the most popular right now, but I like the Coco Loco the best.”

Served on the rocks in a real coconut, Guadarrama says, it’s got great balance.

“The watermelon margarita is sweet. The original margarita is more refreshing and sour. The Coco Loco is right in the middle. It’s got the hit of lime and the homemade coconut syrup. Definitely my favorite.”

Pop in on Feb. 22 for two-for-one house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks, all day long.

Spicy Mexican Margarita

Courtesy Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant

Makes one 16-oz. cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz. fresh lime juice

1.5 oz. agave nectar

2.5 oz. silver tequila

1/2 jalapeño pepper, sliced into circles

Sea salt or Tajin (optional)

Ice

Instructions

Rim glass with a little lime juice, then sea salt/Tajin (optional) Place jalapeño slices into 28 oz. cocktail shaker and smash, once, with a muddler or spoon. (The more you crush them, the spicier the drink.) Fill half the shaker with ice Pour in tequila, lime juice and agave. Mix well, but not too much Pour into glass and enjoy.

