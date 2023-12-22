Shake it off: An earthquake was reported in the Midlands Friday morning. Here’s where

An area of the Midlands was reportedly shaken by a small earthquake early Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake about 3.5 miles southeast of Elgin. It happened at about 3:16 a.m. Friday, per a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The earthquake registered a 2.2 on the Richter scale. It had a depth of about 2.7 kilometers, per the USGS.

That area of the state is particularly prone to small earthquakes. There have been more than 10 quakes reported this year in the area along Interstate 20 in the southwestern corner of Kershaw County