    Advertisement

    Shake Shack: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $16.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 45 cents per share.

    The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

    The burger chain posted revenue of $91.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.3 million.

    Shake Shack shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.22, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.