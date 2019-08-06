Shake Shack Beats Analysts' Revenue Estimates

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) moved 2.2% higher to $74.95 in after-hours trading on Monday after beating second-quarter earnings estimates by 4 cents. The New York-based fast-casual restaurant chain posted a profit of 29 cents per share, which was an 11.5% increase from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue grew 31.3% to $152.71 million, exceeding analysts' expectations by $2.94 million.

Investors were curious to see whether the strong positive momentum reported in first-quarter same-store sales growth was sporadic or an indication of ongoing expansion.

Driven by a jump in guest traffic along with a combination of higher pricing and sales mix, same-store sales grew 3.6% in the second quarter, up 250 basis points year over year. Changes to store hours on Easter had a positive impact on comparable sales.

Investors were also closely watching changes in specific metrics, looking for signs that suggest the company can accomplish the record of opening 38 to 40 new restaurants in 2019 as it is the main catalyst to the share price.

These changes were 31% growth in Shack sales to $147.9 million and a nearly 43% increase in licensed revenue to $4.8 million. In contrast, the company reported a 340 basis point decline in the operating income margin to 7.8%.

Further, the total number of new locations rose to 19 new launches, which included six new company-operated stores domestically and two new stores licensed by Shake Shack.

Looking ahead to full-year 2019, Shake Shack expects revenue of $585 million to $590 million, up from the previous range of $576 million to $582 million but below analysts' projections of $591.15 million.

Shake Shack closed at $73.34 per share for a market capitalization of $2.72 billion on Monday. Following a 30% increase over the past year through Aug. 5, the stock is now trading above the 200-, 100- and 50-day simple moving average lines. The closing price on Monday was 80.3% above the 52-week low of $40.67 and 4.7% below the 52-week high of $76.81.

Shake Shack doesn't pay a dividend.

Sell-side analysts on Wall Street issued a recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $68.55 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

