Shake Shack employee accused of poisoning milkshakes sues NYPD and police unions

A Shake Shack manager accused of poisoning milkshakes ordered by officers last summer sued the New York City Police Department and a pair of police unions after the allegations were determined to be unfounded.

Marcus Gilliam, who stopped working for the burger chain, served three NYPD policemen milkshakes on June 15, 2020, when he was told the drinks tasted like they were tainted. Within a few hours, investigators arrived at the restaurant, placed him in the back of a patrol car, and interrogated him after reports from top authorities suggested the beverages were laced with bleach, according to a lawsuit filed against the NYPD and two prominent unions, the Police Benevolent Association and the Detectives' Endowment Association.

“Throughout the interrogation, the Detectives taunted [Gilliam] about putting bleach in the milkshakes,” the lawsuit read.

'NO CRIMINALITY': NYPD FINDS SHAKE SHACK EMPLOYEES DID NOT INTENTIONALLY POISON OFFICERS WITH BLEACH

Authorities released Gilliam and concluded their investigation, which found "no criminality" in the case. Before the findings, both the DEA tweeted that the officers were intentionally poisoned, while the PBA wrote, “A toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages.”

"After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees," NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison wrote on June 16.

The officers visited the hospital, though they were quickly discharged after showing no symptoms. Investigators found no chemicals in the milkshakes, and authorities reviewed video footage that did not suggest the beverages were subject to tampering.

Shake Shack later conducted its own internal investigation and found no evidence of improper conduct.

"At this point, we have found no evidence in our own internal investigation, nor have we heard from authorities, that there was any contaminant in the shakes," the company wrote in a June 2020 statement. "We continue to await the test results from the NYPD."

Story continues

Gilliam charged the NYPD with falsely arresting him, alleging the two unions engaged in character defamation. He's seeking monetary damages and attorney fees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Both the PBA and the DEA later rescinded their statements.

The incident took place during the height of protests, riots, and looting episodes that followed the death of George Floyd. New York City was a hotbed for unrest, and many officers were injured during the prolonged demonstrations.

The NYPD, PBA, and Shake Shack did not immediately return requests for comment from the Washington Examiner. The DEA declined to comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, New York City, NYPD, Police, Law Enforcement, Unions, George Floyd, Protests, Riots, Unrest

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Shake Shack employee accused of poisoning milkshakes sues NYPD and police unions