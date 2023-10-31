Shake Shack opens new location in Colorado Springs next week
The New York-based burger chain has a number of locations in the Denver area, including in Castle Rock. This is their first location in southern Colorado.
In September, MGM Resorts was hit by a devastating ransomware attack, downing operations at some of its most iconic casino hotels in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Cosmopolitan. MGM declined to pay the attackers’ ransom demand to get its systems and data back. While the MGM cyberattack dominated headlines for weeks, an earlier cyberattack on Caesars Entertainment barely made it into the news.
What that means for employees, generally, is more work -- more work getting up to speed with the various tools, reading documentation and completing tutorials, and even prepping for certifications, in some cases. A partial solution, believes Yoav Einav, a Belmont-based entrepreneur, is a tool that lets users create visual documentation -- videos, mainly -- for software onboarding. Einav is the co-founder and CEO of Guidde, which leverages generative AI to automatically create embeddable video clips that instruct on how to use different web-based software apps.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged SolarWinds and its top cybersecurity executive Timothy Brown with fraud and internal control failures for allegedly misleading investors about the company's cybersecurity practices prior to a cyberattack launched by Russian hackers in 2019. In a statement published late Monday, the SEC said SolarWinds "allegedly misled investors by disclosing only generic and hypothetical risks" at a time when SolarWinds and Brown knew of "specific deficiencies" in SolarWinds' security practices and the increasing risks that the company was facing at the time. The SEC's complaint accused the company of making claims, including about its own security practices, that were "at odds" with its internal assessments.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified Monday in the U.S. government’s antitrust trial against the company. The executive defended Google’s business tactics, including its deal with Apple and other partners to make Google the default search engine. In January, the Department of Justice, along with eight states including New York, California and Colorado, demanded a jury trial in the lawsuit against Google.