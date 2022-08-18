'Shake, shiver, shovel'? Farmers' Almanac makes winter predictions for Oklahoma, rest of US

According to the 2023 version of the Farmers' Almanac, Oklahomans could see snow before the holidays this year.

While Oklahomans won't soon be pulling parkas out of closets, the transition from being as hot as an oven to as cold as a freezer might happen sooner than we think.

If this year's predictions from the Farmers' Almanac are any indication, people living across parts of Oklahoma could see snow outside their windows before they thaw their turkeys for a traditional holiday meal.

That is just the first taste of what the publication predicts Oklahomans will see this winter. Its bottom line? The almanac says we can expect to see chilly weather and normal precipitation.

The almanac predicts a colder-than-normal winter across much of the nation, warning most Americans to prepare for a season where they will "Shake! Shiver!" and "Shovel!"

Oklahoma weather: How much snow will the state see this winter?

Editor Peter Geiger said this year's edition of the Farmers' Almanac predicts Oklahomans can expect to see:

A wintry mix leading up to Thanksgiving, followed by significant snows in the state's higher elevations through the end of November.

Sharply colder air during the week approaching Christmas, followed by snows or cold rains as 2022 winds to a close.

More snow falling across the the state throughout January 2023.

A snowy start for February 2023, turning later to fair and cold weather as the month continues.

A cold start for March, before temperatures begin to warm in time for St. Patrick's Day.

"Oklahoma certainly gets its share of interesting weather," Geiger said.

Oklahomans apparently aren't the only people in the U.S. who could expect to see cold weather this winter, either.

The publication predicts residents across the nation's eastern two thirds could see "what might be one of the coldest outbreaks of arctic air we have seen in several years. How cold? Try 40 degrees below zero!"

What does Farmers' Almanac say about current drought?

Oklahomans likely remain concerned with a drought the state has been dealing with since early June.

Drought.gov shows that nearly the entire state is experiencing drought, with the driest conditions across the southern, northeastern and Panhandle parts of Oklahoma.

The latest data from the National Weather Service indicates Oklahomans could see some relief, but not a cure for the state's dry conditions.

"Expected rains over the next couple of weeks could knock that flash drought down a category or two, which certainly would mean a better forecast through the next couple of months," said Gary McManus, Oklahoma's state climatologist.

Meanwhile, climatologists still expect La Niña conditions in the Northern Hemisphere to be present from the fall through the early winter.

"If that happens, that would be a third consecutive year that has been seen. That tends to bring us warmer and drier weather here in Oklahoma," McManus said.

What else is in the 2022 Farmers' Almanac?

Beyond weather predictions, which the publication breaks into seven different zones, Farmers' Almanac writers and editors predict will be the best days to fish, wean animals, plant crops or set eggs.

This year's almanac also includes, quirky facts, adages, advice, quotes and proverbs, as well as articles about mistletoe, bird nests, perennials, timekeeping and more.

Fans of the Farmers' Almanac can go to farmersalmanac.com to purchase a paperback edition for $8.95, a hardback edition for $16.95 or can pay $5.95 to obtain a digital version of this year's publication.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Farmers' Almanac predicts early, cold winter for Oklahoma