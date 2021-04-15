Shake-up at Triller. TikTok rival replaces CEO and buys AI firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wendy Lee
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Jake Paul reacts over his knockout victory against Nate Robinson in the second round during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)
Jake Paul stands over knock-out Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout before Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought in an event presented by Triller at Staples Center in November. (Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Triller)

TrillerNet, the parent company of a controversial social video app that sought to take on TikTok, has replaced its chief executive and acquired another business.

The Los Angeles entertainment company on Wednesday named Mahi de Silva, who is currently its nonexecutive board chairman, to CEO. He succeeds Mike Lu, who will transition to be the company's president, TrillerNet said in a statement.

TrillerNet also announced that it was acquiring de Silva's Los Altos company, Amplify.ai, which uses artificial intelligence to help brands engage with customers. De Silva currently serves as Amplify.ai's CEO.

"This combination of two future-facing powerhouses clearly establishes Triller as the new paradigm for AI-powered lifestyle and entertainment content," Bobby Sarnevesht, TrillerNet's executive chairman, said in a statement. He said de Silva, "having built and successfully exiting multiple unicorns in tech, social media, ad-tech and eCommerce, there couldn't be a better person for the role."

The company said that Amplify.ai's technology will let it offer brands and advertisers a more comprehensive experience, targeting and matching influencer content with interested consumers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Triller has empowered global influencers with unique capabilities to reach and engage millions of users around the world, while delivering innovating ways for partner brands to join this vibrant and flourishing ecosystem," de Silva said in a statement.

In addition to Amplify.ai, TrillerNet also announced Wednesday it has acquired New York-based FITE, a streaming platform for sports and entertainment.

The acquisitions are the latest in a series of moves by TrillerNet to bulk up. In March, the company purchased Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's live music streaming platform Verzuz.

TrillerNet has also expanded beyond the influencers on its Triller app, featuring live events including a pay-per-view fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in November. In February, it launched TrillerTV, which now has more than 65 original shows.

TrillerNet's majority owner is Proxima Media, an investment company led by Ryan Kavanaugh, the former head of mini-studio Relativity Media, which later entered bankruptcy and underwent restructuring.

Kavanaugh's company has faced controversy. In February, record label UMG pulled its music from the app, alleging that Triller had withheld payments from artists. Triller denied doing so.

The company raised eyebrows over a planned party that it later canceled during the pandemic and also drew scrutiny over how it reports its user data. TrillerNet says it has more than 300 million users worldwide.

Last year, Triller touted itself as an alternative to TikTok, the popular China-owned social video app that the Trump administration had threatened to ban in the U.S. over security concerns.

But Triller's download rankings have dropped since its all-time high in August, when it was No. 1 in the nation for iPhone apps. As of Tuesday, Triller's app ranked 256th in downloads, according to San Francisco app analytics firm App Annie. App rankings are generally seen as a barometer for the popularity of mobile apps. Triller ranks 12th in the photo and video category, App Annie said.

Triller's Lu previously dismissed the rankings, saying in February that "anyone trying to rank or value Triller's business based on 'on app users' has a total lack of comprehension on Triller's business or its model."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Inspired by ‘Breaking Bad,’ Pennsylvania researcher tried acquiring ricin, feds say

    After watching “Breaking Bad,” a researcher attempted to obtain the powerful poison ricin, officials say.

  • Biden team believes Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, is alive

    The Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a team gathering diplomatic leads and intelligence together in one place, is pursuing Tice’s case.

  • Senate Confirms Gary Gensler as Next SEC Chief

    It’s official: Gary Gensler is the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after a 53-45 vote by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Gensler, who was nominated to the position by President Joe Biden in January, previously ran the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), overseeing the implementation of new regulations around derivatives […]

  • This CEO Made $211 Million Last Year, Highest in America

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has long required public corporations to disclose the compensation of their top officers. The debate about whether chief executive officers are paid too...

  • NBA fan moments: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra enjoyed assistants joining ‘Fire Spo’ chants

    NBA coaches, players recalled their favorite moments with fans, whether it involved memorable interactions, an electric atmosphere or just something weird.

  • 'Time to end the forever war': Biden to begin U.S. Afghanistan exit on May 1

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will begin withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for U.S. forces to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict. In a White House speech, Biden acknowledged that U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade.

  • 'He's fairly delusional': Jake Paul out to prove Saturday he's more than a celebrity boxer

    Jake Paul, who KO'd retired NBA player Nate Robinson in November, will face his first trained boxer in Ben Askren on Saturday in Atlanta.

  • Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream

    Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will list on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream asset. The listing is by far the biggest yet of a cryptocurrency company, with the San Francisco-based firm saying last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year, versus $5.8 billion in September. It represents the latest breakthrough for acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago had been shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts and executives.

  • Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles

    When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney denounces Biden's 'reckless' Afghanistan decision

    'You don't end wars by announcing that you're leaving,' Wyoming Republican tells 'Your World'

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Photos show Ramadan festivities around the world as Muslims mark second pandemic-struck holiday

    COVID-19 restrictions and the ongoing pandemic have once again tempered many of the usual customs and traditions.

  • Britain's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip

    Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week. Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, the Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • Is it time to take the police out of traffic stops?

    Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with the police. Does it make sense to have armed officers enforcing traffic laws?

  • Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

    Ukraine's armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian President Vladimir to discuss a build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea, among other U.S. concerns. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • Taiwan tells Biden emissaries it will counter China's 'adventurous manoeuvres' with U.S

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told emissaries visiting at U.S. President Joe Biden's request on Thursday that the island would work with the United States to deter threats from Chinese military activities. Former senior U.S. officials, including former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, are visiting Taipei in a trip to signal Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

  • Beloved High School Basketball Coach Killed Trying to Rob Mexican Drug Cartel, Sheriff Says

    Alamance County Sheriff's Office Students and parents alike joined in mourning the sudden death of a popular high school basketball coach earlier this week in Monroe, North Carolina. They fondly recalled his uplifting “all love, no fear” motto, the “encouragement and motivation” he gave to students at his school, and his smile that “will forever remain etched in our hearts.” But two days later, the local sheriff dropped a bombshell: teacher Barney Dale Harris had died while allegedly trying to rob a Mexican drug cartel.Harris, who taught Spanish at Union Academy Charter School and served as the boys’ head basketball coach, was found dead last week in a mobile home belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, widely considered to be the most powerful and ruthless drug cartel in Mexico, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced at a Wednesday press conference.Harris, 40, seemed to have come prepared for a fight. He was found in the stash house wearing a bulletproof vest, gloves, and a face cover, the sheriff said. He had been shot multiple times.“It was almost like an old western shootout,” the sheriff said, adding that three neighboring homes were left riddled with bullet holes.Harris had gone to the trailer with his brother-in-law, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., in order to rob a cartel member named Alonso Beltran Lara, according to the sheriff. The attempted attack wasn’t meant to be a one-off, the sheriff said: Harris and Stewart were said to have been tracking the cartel’s movements through North Carolina to pinpoint stash houses in hopes of robbing them. Alamance County Sheriff's Office “The I-85 and I-40 corridor has really caused Alamance County to be a great place to deposit their drugs,” the sheriff said of the cartel’s growing presence in the area.The theft did not go as planned. When police officers discovered the grisly scene after reports of gunfire in the mobile home, they found Harris’ body as well as Lara’s, the cartel member the two had allegedly plotted to rob. Lara’s hands and feet were bound, and he was shot “execution-style,” the sheriff said, though he was still clinging to life when police got there. Officers brought him to a nearby hospital, where he died. Deputies did not disclose who they believe shot Lara, and the investigation is ongoing.“The trailer looked like it had been ransacked,” the sheriff said. “They were looking for money or drugs, or both,” he said. Deputies found a bag with 1.2 kilos of cocaine and about $7,000 in cash near Lara’s body.Stewart, who had apparently fled following the firefight, was found at his home with “related objects tied to the crime scene” and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond.The news of the violent circumstances surrounding Harris’ death rocked Monroe, where Union Academy had issued a statement just two days earlier calling on students to wear school colors to celebrate Harris. School leaders had lauded him, saying “[Harris’] motto ‘All Love...No Fear’ will be forever a part of who we are as a school. Love each other and live each day to the fullest.”On Wednesday, after the sheriff suggested the beloved basketball coach had been moonlighting as a violent criminal, the school released another statement saying it was “shocked and devastated to hear the information.”Harris, who leaves behind a wife and three children, started working at the Union Academy in July 2017. Parents of children at the school were quoted in local media earlier this week gushing over the basketball coach.“We absolutely love the family. My husband went to college with Coach Harris. He coached my nephew. It’s been a difficult time, he will be greatly missed,” one unnamed parent told WSOC-TV on Monday.A GoFundMe set up for the Harris family before the sheriff’s press conference was equally full of praise for the late teacher.“Our lives will never be the same, as Coach Harris touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He never met a stranger and the encouragement and motivation he gave both his students and athletes was priceless. Coach Harris’ smile will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the fundraiser’s description reads.The sheriff struck a much more ominous tone on Wednesday, warning that Harris’ death may not be the last violence tied to the cartel to strike the area.“When we are dealing with the Mexican drug cartels, somebody is probably going to die,” Johnson said. “The Mexican cartels, they don’t forget. They’re going to pay somebody back somewhere.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former 'Bachelor' lead Nick Viall met his new girlfriend after she slid into his DMs on Instagram

    Nick Viall told Insider that Natalie Joy's Instagram DM was "playful enough" and "didn't come across as weird."

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers visited Disney World, and their to-do list included kissing at Magic Kingdom and eating Epcot snacks

    Speaking with Disney blog Chip and Company, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers also revealed their favorite Disney movies and songs.