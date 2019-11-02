To Shake Up Trump, Kim Jong Un Gets All Mystical—Then Launches Missiles

From sacred Mount Paektu, the Korean peninsula’s highest peak on the North’s border with China, to the 10,000 spire-like pinnacles of Mount Kumgang just above the line with South Korea, Kim Jong Un has cast himself of late as the bold, fearless, iconic leader literally daring to ascend the highest peaks in pursuit of power over the divided country.

There’s nothing remotely subtle about the campaign that has pictured him on a white stallion riding through the early snows of another frigid winter on Mt. Paektu or striding up the slopes of Kumgang.

It’s all about projecting the image of a hero in a campaign of intimidation aimed at both the U.S. and South Korea in a climactic drive to get President Donald Trump and the South’s President Moon Jae-in to yield at last to his demands.

North Koreans Think Trump Admin Talks Are ‘Sickening.’ So Should You.

And now Kim had added some very important missile tests to his message. In a sequence that clearly had been pre-scripted as the second act after those daring ascents, North Korean gunners test-fired what the North’s Academy of Defense Science proudly described as “super-large multiple rocket launchers.”

Kim, having already appeared as a fit if somewhat portly outdoorsman, did not have to be standing by to press the button. While that image of the brave warrior dominated the state media, the academy reported “the perfection of the continuous fire system” as “verified through the test-fire to totally destroy with super-power the group target of the enemy and designated target area by surprise strike of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers.”

The ferocity of the test, at least as claimed, carried one especially disturbing message. That kind of firepower isn’t for use against American or Japanese soil, but could devastate America’s largest overseas base at Camp Humphreys, 40 miles south of Seoul, 60 miles below the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas.

The base, no doubt shielded by all manner of sensors, missiles and other wizardry, has got to be a sitting duck for the North’s increasingly advanced weaponry. Most of America’s 28,500 troops in Korea, plus families and civilian employees, are now there after the closure of U.S. bases below the DMZ and withdrawal of the central headquarters for U.S. Forces Korea from the historic Yongsan base in Seoul. Nearby Osan Air Base is headquarters for the Seventh Air Force, also an easy target.

“Megabase in Korea’s Danger Zone,” is the cover story in this week’s Army Times magazine. The North Koreans “said they’ve been developing these weapons to be able to strike a ‘fat target,’” David Maxwell, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who spent years in Korea as an army officer, is quoted as saying. “We assume that the ‘fat target’ is Camp Humphreys as well as Osan Air Base.”

Even as U.S. forces were moving into Humphreys, writes Kyle Rempfer, “North Korea has developed large caliber rockets and ballistic missiles as well as a nuclear capability” within range of the expanded 3,500-acre base. “North Korea’s 300-millimeter multiple rocket launchers and new KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles both have an advertised capability to reach Camp Humphreys.”

Not-to-worry is, nonetheless, the soothing message from Moon and his aides. Echoing Trump’s earlier expressions of non-concern about the North’s short-range missile tests, South Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said the latest shots, the 12th this year but the first in a month, were not “very grave threats.” In fact, he argued, “our missile defense and intercept capabilities” are “absolutely superior.”

With two months to go before the end-of-year “deadline” set by the North for the U.S. to propose a new deal, however, the testing assumes seriously intimidating overtones. At the top of the North’s demands are an end to sanctions and a “peace declaration”– but no real end to its nuclear program, long since sanctified in the North’s constitution.

As for Moon, Kim has come up with a bargaining tool that demonstrates the futility of any deal with North Korea. He’s demanding South Korea demolish or remove an entire tourist resort at the foot of Mount Kumgang, aka Diamond Mountain, heaping scorn on what was once the most visible showcase for promoting North-South rapprochement.