Shakeira Rucker’s family pushes for more agencies to aid in search

Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up to help Winter Springs police find missing mother Shakeira Rucker.

She was last seen in Davenport on Saturday night.

The person she was with, her estranged husband, isn’t talking to investigators. He’s being held at the Orange County Jail in connection with a different case.

It’s been almost six days since Rucker was last seen.

She was recorded on surveillance video leaving a restaurant with Cory Hill.

He has been named as the sole person of interest in connection with her disappearance.

Hill is in jail after allegedly shooting into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, 24 hours after having dinner with Rucker.

Rucker’s family said they’re surprised to hear about his violent past.

They’re asking him to speak up after he has refused to cooperate with investigators.

“You’re a man of God,” said Clarence Horton, Rucker’s brother. “You’re supposed to love my sister, but you won’t tell us anything. It’s very disappointing.”

The search for Rucker has spread from Winter Springs to Polk County -- and on Thursday to Sorrento in Lake County.

Rucker’s family and friends said there is no way they’re giving up hope on finding her.

A group showed up to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in hopes of getting investigators’ attention there as well.

Rucker’s mother said she’d like to see more resources dedicated to the case, like cadaver dogs, should the worst be true to bring them closure.

“I’m praying that she is (still out there alive),” Elaine Rucker said.

Anyone with information should call Winter Springs police or Crimeline.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

