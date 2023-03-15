Shaken Manhattan students return one day after shootings near three city schools

Uneasy Manhattan high school students returned to classes Wednesday amid increased NYPD scrutiny after a classmate was wounded one day earlier in one of three gang-related shootings.

The police presence was obvious at Martin Luther King High School on the Upper West Side, with arriving students still shaken by the Tuesday morning shooting of a 17-year-old boy — the first of three Manhattan incidents in five hours near city schools.

“After what happened yesterday, I don’t know anymore,” said an MLK senior arriving Wednesday morning. “Nowhere is safe. They should have more precautions at the school. It is a big deal.

“I was scared,” she continued. “I had went in 20 minutes after that happened, it’s like, damn. It’s crazy. This is ridiculous. My parents were kind of worried, shocked about it, saw my school on the news.”

An MLK junior expressed the same fears as he arrived at the school where a half-dozen NYPD officers gathered on the sidewalk 24 hours after a 19-year-old was arrested for twice shooting a student Tuesday morning.

Police later reported a pair of related shootings in East Harlem as the day went on.

“Makes me feel on edge, a little shocked,” said the teen. “First time I’ve ever experienced this.”

The student said his parents were just as unnerved by the Tuesday gunfire, with suspect Cheick Coulibalys arrested as he tried to flee inside a yellow cab.

“They were definitely worried about me,” said the student. “They were calling me. I had a ton of missed calls from them.”

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell promised a police surge at schools in the wake of the shootings, with authorities believing all three incidents were connected. Police said the suspect shot the other teen in the abdomen.

A second school-related shooting quickly ensued, with a 16-year-old and an innocent bystander both shot in East Harlem just three hours later outside the Harlem Renaissance School. And the last incident occurred at 105th St and Park Ave., with four shell casings found at the scene but no reports of injuries near a third school.

Coulibalys was a student at the Harlem school, sources told the Daily News.