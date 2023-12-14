Shaker Heights K-9 controversy

TechCrunch

The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.