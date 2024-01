Jan. 29—Auditions for "Much Ado about Nothing" are Jan. 29, 30 and 31 and Feb. 2 and 3 at the Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Road.

No appointment is needed. Auditions are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 29, 30 and 31 and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3. Every actor who auditions will get about 20 minutes to work with the director.