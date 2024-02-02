Shakeup coming for Palm Springs City Council: Four running to replace Holstege, Middleton

With the two longest-serving Palm Springs City Council members stepping down to run for state office, four candidates have signaled they plan to run for the seats. With months to go until they can begin collecting signatures to make the ballot, three are vying to succeed Christy Holstege, and the other will run for the seat now held by Lisa Middleton. Both incumbents joined the council in 2017.

Former Palm Spring Sustainability Commission member Joe Jackson and local hotelier, real estate agent and interior designer David Rios confirmed to The Desert Sun this week they are running in District 4, having also filed paperwork indicating their intention to run back in 2022. The seat would have opened up then had Holstege won election to the California Assembly, but she narrowly lost that race to Greg Wallis, whom she plans to challenge this year.

They join Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood chair Ernest Ceceña, who confirmed his run last week. A fourth resident, Alix Nassiri, also filed paperwork to run in District 4, but could not be reached by The Desert Sun to confirm if he is still intending to do so.

In District 5, Middleton isn't seeking another council term and instead is running for state senate. Only one person has signaled he'll run to replace her: former Palm Springs City Manager David Ready.

Whoever wins the two seats will help chart the future of the five-person council, two of whose members, Ron deHarte and Jeffrey Bernstein, are barely a year into their first terms.

Who is Joe Jackson?

Joe Jackson in 2022.

Jackson lives in the Los Compadres neighborhood and is chair of the neighborhood organization, the same role held by Ceceña in his Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood.

He says his interest in running for council was piqued during the 6½ years he spent on the sustainability commission starting in 2012, including 3½ years as chair.

“During that time, I saw opportunities simply for the city to improve the way it did business and also some things they could do to improve the quality of life of citizens and improve the way business owners are treated,” he said.

He said there are four issues that particularly concern him, as detailed on his campaign website, that he would like to see the city council respond to more aggressively. First and foremost is the challenge of unhoused residents, which he said is the number one concern residents have cited to him.

“We have to respond to citizens and businesses regarding the unhoused,” he said, adding that he supports the police department’s recent efforts to address homelessness and thinks it is vital that the city get the homeless navigation center open as soon as possible.

Palm Springs city council candidate Joe Jackson holds a campaign sign while rising in the Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade.

Jackson, who has a background in non-profit work, also said the city can do more to engage non-profits on the issue and get support from them.

His other top issues include:

his concern about what he said is the high number of short-term rental properties in Palm Springs and the need for strong enforcement of the city’s rules for the properties;

the need to improve walkability and pedestrian safety in Palm Springs; and

the need to address the city’s building permitting process and issues with delays and a backlog of hundreds of permits that were cited by the city manager last year.

Jackson said that in 2022, he knocked on the door of almost every business in District 4 and heard from many owners about difficulties they’ve faced in dealing with the city's business licensing and permitting process. He added that some good steps have since been made, but more are needed.

“We’re a city that thrives on those small business owners and offering unique services, and so we’ve got to make it as easy as possible for them to do business,” he said.

Jackson is retired after 30 years working as a chief financial officer for a large United Methodist Church congregation in Minnesota. He said one of the major things he learned working in the church was how to talk to every kind of person, noting his congregation included both one of the richest families in the state and people who were homeless.

“I learned to talk to people of different economic means, different political stripes and I learned to listen,” he said. “That’s what I hope to bring to city council is a person who listens to constituents and tries to bring forth policies that will be responsive to them.”

Who is David Rios?

Congressional candidate Will Rollins, left, stands with current Palm Springs city council candidate David Rios.

Aside from his work as a real estate agent , Rios is perhaps best known for the interior design work he has done on several Palm Springs hotels, particularly the Trixie Motel which led to him being part of Discovery+ TV show about the establishment.

He said he is running because his range of experiences as a real estate agent, business owner and community leader have given him a strong understanding of both the entire city and the systems that the council is in charge of overseeing.

“I’m the candidate that knows how to pull permits, how to do development from the ground up,” he said. “And I understand the financial background of it and the numbers.”

He said that expertise will be helpful with everything from evaluating the bids on projects to ensure the city is getting good deals to figuring out how to speed up the approval process for new projects, which he said often presents burdens for business owners because it takes too long.

Rios, who also lives in the Los Compadres neighborhood and serves as the secretary of the neighborhood organization, also said he will bring a unique perspective to ongoing efforts to address homelessness in the city.

David Rios.

He said he was once homeless during his youth and is both a supporter and advocate of the Martha’s Village non-profit that the city has tapped to run its planned homeless navigation center. But he added that his experience owning the new Velvet Rope PS boutique hotel means he also knows first-hand the frustration of business owners struggling with the destruction caused by a subsection of the city's homeless community, who he said are basically just criminals.

“There’s a compassionate side to me, but there’s also a tough side to me because I was at one time homeless when I was 16 years old,” he said. “I didn’t come from a privileged family, but I worked my butt off my whole life… I know what it is to struggle, I know what it is to come from welfare, I know what it is to not have anything.”

Rios said he also plans to stand up for the city in the ongoing debate about whether it should financially compensate the families of those who were removed from their homes on Section 14 in the 1950s and 1960s.

He said he has done extensive historical research into the historical record around Section 14, including the many documents the city released last year related to the eviction process and the home destructions that followed. And he said the record makes clear that the removals happened at the behest of the Agua Caliente tribe, which owned the land where the homes were built, and that the city has willingly taken undue blame.

In his view, the council hasn’t done enough to promote those facts and is instead simply trying to push the issue to the next council.

He said he takes particular issue with the assertion that the residents of Section 14 were deprived of “generational wealth” when they were removed from their homes, saying, “You can’t get generational wealth on Indian land, that’s first and foremost.” He also said he thinks his Latino identity will put him in a better position to deliver that message.

“I think it’s a lot easier for me versus someone that’s Caucasian to be able to speak up for Palm Springs,” he said. “We need a Latino in there that has come from nothing and made something for himself here in Palm Springs.”

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shakeup coming for Palm Springs City Council: Here's who's running