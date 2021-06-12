Shakib gets 3-match ban for outburst in Bangladesh cricket

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Celebrated Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was suspended for three matches on Saturday after kicking over the stumps in a wild reaction to a cricket umpire’s decision the day before.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also fined Shakib $5,900 for his actions during Friday's match in the Dhaka Premier League. He had apologized for “losing my temper and ruining the match.”

In a match between traditional rivals, Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib was bowling against Abahani Limited captain Mushfiqur Rahim, a fellow Bangladesh international.

When Shakib’s appeal for leg before wicket was denied by the umpire, he kicked at the stumps. In the following over, Shakib again lost his cool and uprooted the stumps and threw them.

The suspension takes effect immediately.

Cricket’s former No. 1 allrounder is no stranger to controversy.

Shakib earlier got away with a simple warning despite breaching the DPL's bio-secure environment.

Bangladesh suspended him for six months in 2014 for attitude problems that included a lewd gesture on TV, beating a spectator in the stadium, and traveling to the Caribbean Premier League without a clearance.

Also, he was banned by the International Cricket Council for two years in 2019, with one year of that suspended, due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from bookies. He returned to national duty this year against the West Indies.

