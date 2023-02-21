Shakir Khan says he'll continue to serve in Lodi City Council

Feb. 21—Embattled Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan insists he did not resign from his post last week after being arrested on voter fraud charges and will continue to serve.

Khan was released from San Joaquin County Jail last Friday evening, and emailed the News-Sentinel shortly thereafter explaining the "purported resignation" being reported by various media outlets.

"I want to make sure that the public knows that I did not resign from my city council seat," he said. "Along with that, I did not authorize anyone to issue any statement on my behalf nor to file anything on my behalf. I will continue to serve the people of my district and work for the community. I would like the public to withhold their judgment and let the court of law decide. Myself and my family are going through a hard time and we ask everyone for their support and prayers."

The first-term councilman was arrested at his Heritage District home at about 8 a.m. last Thursday on 14 felony counts of voter fraud related to the 2022 election.

Charges included causing or procuring false voter registration, submission of fraudulent registration to Secretary of State, false nomination or declaration of candidacy, and fraudulently casting votes.

The City of Lodi posted a video on its Facebook page featuring Mayor Mikey Hothi at the county jail in French Camp explaining that he had visited Khan during his incarceration and that both men agreed it would be best if the latter resigned immediately.

Hothi drafted a hand-written letter of resignation that both he and Khan signed in the presence of San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies. The document was then received and stamped by the Lodi city clerk.

Hothi told the News-Sentinel last week that moments after his video was posted, Khan called him to rescind the resignation.

City officials told the News-Sentinel on Friday that Khan's resignation had been accepted. His profile at www.lodi.gov has been removed, and the text "Resignation received February 16, 2023" has replaced his photograph.

Story continues

Khan's attorney Allen Sawyer stated last week that he and his client will pursue legal action if removed from the council.

A phone call to city manager Steve Schwabauer regarding what would happen if Khan attends the March 1 council meeting was not returned Monday.

During a Feb. 16 press conference, Sheriff Pat Withrow said this latest investigation came to his department's attention while they were looking into existing illegal gambling, tax evasion and Employment Development Department fraud charges against Khan in 2019.

During that investigation, deputies found 41 sealed and completed mail-in ballots at Khan's home while searching for gambling equipment.

Deputies had no reason to believe a crime was being committed, so they photographed the ballots and left them with Khan, who ended up winning his bid for Lodi City Council.

Last year, a citizen investigating voter rolls at the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voter's Office on an unrelated case alerted the Sheriff's Office to irregularities tied to Khan's address.

Deputies found 70 names on on the voter rolls were registered to Khan's address, email or cellular phone, and realized the 41 mail-in ballots were most likely part of that list.

Further investigation found Khan allegedly intimidated Lodi District 4 residents — all of whom are members of the city's Pakistani community — into voting for him.

He allegedly had many of them sign mail-in ballots that he filled out, and registered many of them to vote using his personal email address and cellular phone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In addition, investigators allege Khan forged several signatures on his nomination papers needed to run for city council.

Deputies also said that once Khan learned authorities were canvassing District 4, he posted a video to social media urging his constituents in his native language of Urdu to tell investigators that they had completed the ballots themselves.

Vice Mayor Lisa Craig said in a statement to the News-Sentinel that she was "both appalled and saddened" after watching Withrow's press conference, adding she strongly condemned Khan's actions.

"If the Sheriff's statements prove accurate, Mr. Khan demonstrated a willful disregard for our U.S. Constitution and the California State Constitution, two documents of American liberty which provide

every citizen the privilege to cast their own vote, in secret, without fear of that vote being denied or abridged," she said. "Protecting that constitutional right is the foundation of our American Republic. It is what I swore an oath to protect as a Lodi City Council member, as did Mr. Khan."

Craig added that she will work with the rest of the council colleagues to move the city forward and to serve the needs of its citizens, with the "highest ethical standards."