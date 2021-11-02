Shakira says she accidentally turned her hair black after dying it the night before her Super Bowl performance

Shakira performs onstage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shakira told Glamour UK that her hair turned black after using at-home dye.

She said the mishap took place the night before her 2020 Super Bowl performance with Jennifer Lopez.

Shakira said she fixed it by dying her hair with "40 [volume] peroxide water" that "irritated" her scalp.

Shakira may be an international superstar, but even she has her beauty struggles.

In an interview with Glamour UK published on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a story about a dye mishap that she says left her with black hair the night before she performed with Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl half-time show in Miami, Florida.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"So I was dying my hair the night before the Super Bowl, with the exact same hair dye that I use every time," Shakira told Glamour UK's Emily Maddick. "And that night, my hair decided to turn black!"

The singer didn't say which dye she had used. Representatives for Shakira did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Shakira added that the mishap occurred late just before midnight on February 2, her birthday.

"And of course, the next day I had to be up and ready and perfect and fresh," she said. "But no, of course there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out."

Shakira performs onstage during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Shakira said fixing her hair in time for the show required more dye.

"We had to dye it again, using 40 [volume] peroxide water," she told Glamour UK. "My scalp got really irritated."

"A lot of stuff happened after that … But I tell you something, my hair does really cruel things to me because it's always keeping me on the edge, but it also survives a lot," she said. "It's very resilient."

Shakira also told Glamour UK what performing at the Super Bowl meant for her as a Latinx artist.

"I mean, it's the most important stage in the US, but I had this huge responsibility, and I feel that maybe J. Lo also felt the same way, to represent a minority and a demographic that is so much more than the clichés," she said." We have so much to show to the world, to share with the world, and I've always felt that kind of responsibility."

Read the original article on Insider