Shakira says there's a 'place in hell' for women who don't support women after ex goes official with new gf

After releasing another apparent "diss track" aimed at her ex Gerard Piqué, Shakira shaded his new girlfriend, saying in a recent interview that "there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support women."

Pique, the father of her two sons, recently went public with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti after the two allegedly cheated while the "She Wolf" singer was on tour.

The couple was together for 11 years and announced their split last June.

"I bought the story that a woman needs a man to be complete," Shakira, 46, told Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo on his Televisa show "En Punto" in Spanish. "I had that dream of having a family: mother and a father living with their children living under the same roof. Not every dream in life comes true, but life finds a way to make it up to you."

Shakira said she bought into the idea that a man needs a woman to be complete, but now she feels like she's "enough."

She added, "There is this quote... that I love, and it says, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support women," paraphrasing former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

"I just love love," she added. "But I think somehow I see things from a different perspective now," she reflected. "I feel I’m enough and I think when a woman faces challenges in life, they come back stronger. You learn to see your flaws, to embrace your vulnerability and express that pain you might be feeling."

The singer said it was cathartic to work with DJ Bizarrap on "BZRP Music Session #53," in which she sang in Spanish "I was out of your league" and "I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me."

In her new song "TQG," Shakira sings in Spanish, "You’re not welcome here anymore/ I saw what your girlfriend said to me/ It doesn’t even make me angry/ I laugh."