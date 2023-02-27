Shakira Seemingly Took Aim At Ex Gerard Piqué And His Girlfriend In A New Song With Karol G
"Seeing you with the new one hurt me."
"Seeing you with the new one hurt me."
Tommy Pasquale, of Randolph, New Jersey, successfully walked to Venice Beach, California, in 143 days to raise money and awareness for America's homeless veterans.
Rays pitching prospect Taj Bradley offered a reminder that baseball is fun during a spring training game Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.
Actor Woody Harrelson is as well-known for his affinity for cannabis as he is for his versatility on TV and in movies. He's currently starring in the Oscar-nominated "Triangle of Sadness," and the new sports comedy "Champions," about a prickly but charming basketball coach who finds himself leading a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Harrelson about fulfilling his dreams: both to inspire an audience, and to co-own a dispensary.
Hugh Jackman told BBC's Front Row that his drama teacher would be "horrified" by some of the things he did while playing the Marvel character.
After an eight-hour surgery and a month of rehabilitation, Shanteria Dixon decided to become a doctor. She works at the same ER that saved her.
Despite research showing permitless carry will only worsen the gun violence crisis, lawmakers are still pushing this reckless permitless carry bill.
MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average bouncing more than 200 points, as investors weigh a report on durable goods orders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was up 0.
UCLA, playing Oklahoma for the first time since their loss to the Sooners in the Women's College World Series last year, lose in a 14-0 blowout.
Report: Chattanooga offensive guard/tackle McClendon Curtis had 'exceptional' meeting with Saints, including long chat with head coach Dennis Allen
A year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a war that’s already killed or injured hundreds of thousands of victims, with no end in sight.
The Bravo star exchanged vows with Dr. Anand Tarpara on Oct. 8 in front of 20 guests at her parent's home in Miami: "When you're older, It's more about the marriage, not necessarily the wedding"
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice warned on Sunday that potential 2024 GOP presidential contenders who have called for the U.S. to pull back its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia should be careful with their words. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Rice about recent remarks…
Parents at the Rising Star Independent School District in Texas only found out about the incident a month after it happened, say reports.
Sherri Burch purchased the $10 scratch-off at a convenience store in Statesville, North Carolina, state lotto officials said.
"It may not seem like such a big thing, but I have saved myself from so many surprise messes by doing it."
Hudson Mayes, 15, hears a lot about his grandpa and he appreciates it. "I'm focused on my own path. But I also want to honor him while doing it."
After a rare snowfall dusted Los Angeles on Saturday, Southern California is bracing for a series of weak storms that will bring wind and rain this week to coastal areas while Northern and Central California mountain communities could see more heavy snow. Over the past three days, the storm brought the rare sight of snowflakes in Los Angeles, more known for palm trees and sun. A motorhome fell into the Santa Clara River after an embankment collapsed, according to a video.
After Josh Rivera and Rebekah Facciuto struck up a conversation at a Grande, Ariz. Cracker Barrel in 2020, the couple said "I do" a year later
Elvis Francois told Insider he was "quite excited" about the prospect of being given a new boat by the food company.
Jake Paul is "not making excuses," but says his preparation was less than ideal prior to his first boxing loss against Tommy Fury.