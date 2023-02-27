Shakira Seemingly Took Aim At Ex Gerard Piqué And His Girlfriend In A New Song With Karol G

CBS News Videos

Actor Woody Harrelson is as well-known for his affinity for cannabis as he is for his versatility on TV and in movies. He's currently starring in the Oscar-nominated "Triangle of Sadness," and the new sports comedy "Champions," about a prickly but charming basketball coach who finds himself leading a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Harrelson about fulfilling his dreams: both to inspire an audience, and to co-own a dispensary.