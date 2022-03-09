U.S. Energy Secretary Urges More Oil Output: CERAWeek Update

Bloomberg News
·6 min read
(Bloomberg) -- It’s the third day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and an event that hasn’t taken place in person in three years because of the pandemic.

The conference is happening against a backdrop of upheaval in energy markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Much of the debate on stage has focused on how the U.S. oil industry can respond to the surge in crude prices. The bosses of Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources have been among those calling for the Biden administration to be more supportive of the sector.

U.S. Energy Secretary Urges More Oil Output Amid ‘War Footing’ (14:14 p.m.)

The top U.S. energy official openly called on oil and natural gas producers to boost supply amid an energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are on a war footing,” Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told attendees at a packed ballroom. “The DOE and the Biden Administration are ready to work with you,” Granholm said. “We need oil and gas production to rise.”

Granholm said it was possible to work toward a transition to cleaner energy while also boosting shortterm oil supplies.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” she said.

Granholm’s comments come after the price of oil climbed to more than $130 a barrel this week. On Tuesday, the U.S. declared a ban on Russian crude imports.

Nigerian Oil Minister Sees Crude Reaching $200 (14:10 p.m.)

Nigeria’s oil minister said oil prices could reach $200 before tempering to hover around $150 by year-end as fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues roiling markets.

The OPEC member nation has about 600,000 barrels a day in spare capacity, “but it needs some work” and investment, Oil Minister Timipre Sylva told Bloomberg Television. “If we do a lot of work, with some investment,” Nigeria could bring new barrels to market by the end of the year, he said.

U.S. deals with Iran and Venezuela to raise output from those nation could also add more supply to the market, he said.

Iraq Oil Minister Sees No Oil Shortage Amid Russia Crisis (12:28 p.m.)

Iraq’s oil minister agrees with OPEC Secretary Mohammad Barkindo: global oil demand and supply are in balance, despite the upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s no real shortage,” Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabba said Wednesday in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We think the fluctuation in the price is due to geopolitical issues.”

The comments echo what Barkindo said Tuesday. Any proposal for a bigger-than-scheduled increase by OPEC and its allies will be discussed at their next meeting on March 31, the Iraqi minister said. Iraq is able to increase production if required by OPEC+, though not by much, he said. It currently has 6% to 7% of production capacity to spare, he added.

Pioneer CEO Sees ‘Demand Destruction’ When Oil Hits $150-$200 (10:59 a.m.)

Oil between $150 and $200 a barrel will “definitely” cause crude demand to decline, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. CEO Scott Sheffield told Bloomberg Television Wednesday. That wouldn’t necessarily trigger an economic recession in the U.S., but could in Europe, he said.

The U.S. shale giant, which plans to cap production growth at 5%, “could grow a little but more” with permission from shareholders, Sheffield said. But it would take 18 months, and the company has to contend with inflationary pressures and labor shortages that make ramping up difficult. The Permian basin could increase output from 5 million barrel a day to 8 million, but President Joe Biden needs to reengage with the industry and “support fossil fuels” if he wants shale producers to do so. The president also needs to re-establish relations with the Saudis, he said.

Freeport-McMoRan Plans Aggressive Copper Investment in U.S. Southwest (10:40 a.m.)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. plans to invest “aggressively” in copper mines in the southwest U.S. after prices of the metal rose so high that many old operations are now profitable again, Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson said.

Copper’s rise to a record high “has made these old, low-grade mines economic” again, he said. Freeport is planning several mine expansions in the U.S. but the government needs to speed up permit approvals if demand is to be met, he said.

The world is facing a “massive deficit” in copper from 2025 due to rapidly growing demand and a shortage of discoveries globally, said Bold Baatar, who heads Rio Tinto’s copper division.

U.S. Energy Adviser Says Oil Drillers Should Reinvest Profits (9:37 a.m.)

The inability of some U.S. oil producers to respond to the current squeeze on supplies and boost production is “appalling,” the U.S. State Department’s senior energy security adviser said.

“I know that the majors like Conoco and Chevron and so on are increasing their capex significantly this year, they are bringing on production,” Amos Hochstein said in an interview at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston on Wednesday.

“There’s another group of producers that are out there saying they can’t produce more because their financiers aren’t allowing them to,” he said. “I find that to be appalling. We are in the middle of a war. Consumers are paying, the American economy is paying, and the profits from $130 oil or $120 oil should be reinvested back in the Untied States.”

Oil Industry Must Do More to Tackle Diversity, Schlumberger Says (9:54 a.m.)

The global energy industry is failing to show results after attempting to diversify its workforce, according to the world’s biggest oilfield contractor.

Schlumberger joined representatives from the American Petroleum Institute, Siemens Energy AG and Sunnova Energy International Inc. on a panel by S&P Global to talk about the industry’s diversity, equality and inclusion efforts.

“There’s a lot of energy and effort and discussion in the space, but from my opinion, we have yet to actually see the results,” Gavin Rennick, vice president of human resources for Schlumberger, said. “That may be just because we need to do more, maybe because we need to do different things.”

A study by Boston Consulting Group in 2020 found that the share of women in the global oil and gas workforce was just 22%, exactly the same as in 2017. Rennick repeated Wednesday a concern he made in a similar panel at CERAWeek last year that there was a lack of adequate facilities for women in its workforce.

U.S. Energy Department to Give Out $20 Billion a Year in Emission Reduction Loans (8:21 a.m.)

The U.S. Department of Energy expects to give out $20 billion a year in conditional loans to companies working on emissions reductions, said Jigar Shah, director of the loan programs office for the federal agency.

The loan office is currently evaluating 77 applications, with about one-third of those fully prepared, he said. “We certainly have a lot of people in line at the ticket window.”

Shah said he’s noticed an uptick in interest from oil and gas companies in the past 10 days.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

