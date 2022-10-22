Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output

FILE PHOTO: Shale firms discount 'U.S. put' as inadequate to lift oil output
10
Arathy Somasekhar and Stephanie Kelly
·2 min read

By Arathy Somasekhar and Stephanie Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. shale oil executive Matt Gallagher this week took a poll on Twitter to gauge sentiment toward President Joe Biden's offer to stock the U.S. emergency oil reserve at prices around $72 a barrel, to give producers an incentive to drill more.

The result: nearly 80% of respondents said they did not expect oil futures next year will fall to a level that would trigger any U.S. purchases - negating any boost from what analysts called the "U.S. put," or using proposed Strategic Petroleum Reserve buys to set a minimum price for new oil production.

"That announcement was making it appear like he was throwing a bone to the oil industry," said Tricia Curtis, CEO of consultancy PetroNerds, who dismissed the offer.

"What if oil does not fall to that price: Do we just keep our reserves low?" she asked.

The release of the last of a 180 million barrel sale coupled with a repurchase price was Biden "trying to walk a fine line between supporting his green base and trying to lower fuel prices. And he did neither," said Curtis.

A U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Oil is now selling for about $85 a barrel and the about $70 offer "is a price where there is no supply growth," said Abhiram Rajendran, a director at consultancy Energy Intelligence.

U.S. oil prices hit $120 per barrel this year and did not trigger a production boom because of shortages and high costs for labor and equipment, said Hunter Kornfeind, oil market analyst at Rapidan Energy Group.

Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth, said tight oil supplies have pushed up price expectations into 2024. But that occurred apart from the SPR offer, she said.

Oil-futures through mid- to late-2024 are trading about $72 a barrel, meaning oil producers can lock in the sales price of future production around the level set for SPR purchases, said Kornfeind.

If the Biden administration wants to boost oil supplies, it "should change its policies around producing more oil and gas in the United States," said Frank Macchiarola, a senior vice president at trade group American Petroleum Institute.

(By Arathy Somasekhar in Bangalore, Stephanie Kelly in New York; writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy

    Under the influence of Saudi and Russian oil producers, oil and gas experts have ignored genuine accomplishments by the Biden administration.

  • Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Oregon

    More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment.

  • Soviet-Era Centralized Heating Systems Were Ukraine’s Secret Weapon for Cutting Emissions. Now They’re a Vulnerability

    The centralized heat systems are an advantage in the energy transition, but a liability in war

  • WATCH: Putin stands to reap benefits of Iran nuclear deal with US, Netanyahu says

    Benjamin Netanyahu argued that money given to Iran for a nuclear deal would find its way to Russia or would go toward weapons that Russia could use in its war with Ukraine.

  • U.S. sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression - Blinken

    The United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees an opening, but at the moment Moscow shows no sign of willingness to engage in meaningful talks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. "Every indication is that far from being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, President Putin continues to push in the opposite direction," Blinken said at a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. "We consider and will consider every means to advance diplomacy if we see an opening to advance it by whatever means, of course we'll always look at it," he said, but added that Moscow was instead "doubling and tripling down" on its aggression.

  • Exclusive-China's CATL slows battery investment plan for U.S., Mexico-sources

    The world's largest battery maker, which supplies one of every three electric vehicles, has been considering opening new plants in the United States and Mexico since earlier this year, Reuters reported previously. The planned investment in northern Mexico, South Carolina or Kentucky would be part of an expansion for CATL beyond China, where it controls almost half of the battery market, and serve major automakers who are customers, including Ford and BMW, people with knowledge of the process have said.

  • Russian Ministry of Defence revealed that they are using Iranian-made drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 15:15 During a television broadcast, Ruslan Puhov, member of the Civil Council at the Ministry of Defence of Russia, asked the hosts not to focus on the Iranian origins of the drones since everyone already "knows they are Iranian-made".

  • Oil executives argue Permian Basin fossil fuel growth could be blocked by state policy

    The last eight years were the eight most productive in southeast New Mexico’s history, said Hanson Yates with Santo Petroleum.

  • The U.K. Is Worrisome. But Japan Looms Larger.

    The yen’s weakness, and the Japanese central bank’s actions to counter it, appear to have washed up on the shores of the U.S. market.

  • The Treasury Market Could Seize Up. That Could Be Disastrous for Everyone.

    The danger is that illiquidity and volatility in stocks and bonds will feed off each other, made worse by foreign central banks forced to sell Treasuries to defend their currencies against a rising dollar.

  • The US isn't at war with Russia, technically – but its support for Ukraine offers a classic case of a proxy war

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, stands near a damaged residential building in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images The United States and European countries continue to pledge their support to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion drags on into its ninth month – and have backed their alliance with recurrent deliveries of advanced weaponry and money. But despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to Western powers of nuclear strikes, neither the U.

  • Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply

    When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The engineering firm that approached him about the test explained the process, and together they sipped samples of recycled water. Seufert quickly understood it wasn't too different from how water is normally handled.

  • With eye on Turkey, Greece opens Israeli-built flight school

    Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey. Israeli defense contractor Elbit, which finalized a $1.65 billion deal with Greece's government, assisted by Israel, last year, will help run the facility located on an air force base outside the southern Greek city of Kalamata. Greece is undertaking an armed forces modernization program largely focused on its air force, as it hopes to outpace Turkey.

  • A clean energy quest so big, the U.S. and Russia are working together

    CBS News goes inside the "world's most complex machine," a multinational experiment to create a sustainable "energy future" for the whole planet

  • Russia stops work of "authorities " in Beryslav General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    UKRAYINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022 19:28 The occupation authorities of Beryslav (Kherson Oblast) have stopped working, as Russian collaborators continue to flee the city. Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Details: According to the General Staff, since 19 October, all bodies of the occupation authorities in Beryslav stopped working.

  • A Size Comparison of Jupiter’s 80 Moons Reveals Their True Magnitude

    This MetaBallStudios video compares the size of Jupiter's 80 moons including Ganymede, the largest moon in our Solar System.

  • A Queer Community Speaks Up for Student After Teacher's Transphobia

    The biology teacher in Pennsylvania who refused to refer to a trans student by their pronouns is back in class, but the LGBTQ+ community isn't having it.

  • Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of Seven countries agreed last month to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price by Dec. 5 but faced consternation from main players in the global oil industry who feared the move could paralyse the trade worldwide. Months of discussions between the United States and those insurance, trading and shipping firms have mollified concerns on their exposure to sanctions but all parties now realize Russia can largely skirt the plan with their own ships and services.

  • Heavy snow expected at higher elevations in Montana

    Heavy snow expected at higher elevations in Montana

  • F1 back to racing as questions mount over Red Bull spending

    Max Verstappen has already been crowned champion in one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history. While Verstappen struts as a two-time champion in a chase for a record-tying 13th win this season, rival teams and drivers say F1 must find a way to penalize Red Bull for breaking a critical rule that is supposed to reign in the big-spending teams and level the playing field from the front of the grid to the back.