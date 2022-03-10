Shale Gas Producer HG Energy Weighs Possible $3 Billion Sale

(Bloomberg) -- HG Energy LLC, a private equity-backed natural gas explorer, is talking to advisers about selling itself as energy prices surge, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The West Virginia-based company could seek more than $3 billion in a sale, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

HG and private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners haven’t made a final decision on pursuing a sale and their plans could change, the people said.

Representatives for HG Energy and Houston-based Quantum Energy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment after regular business hours.

Founded in 2011 during the early days of the shale boom, HG drills for gas in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Prices for the heating and power-plant fuel have climbed more than 20% in the U.S. this year.

Global deals among oil and gas producers surged 70% year-over-year to $181 billion in 2021, with publicly traded independents in North America being the top buyers, according to consultant Rystad Energy AS.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.