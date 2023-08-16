Shaler authorities looking for missing man with dementia

Authorities in Shaler Township are looking for help finding a missing man with dementia.

The Shaler Township Police Department is trying to find Mark Massimiani, 60. They say he has dementia and may be having “suicidal ideations.”

Massimiani was last seen on Aug. 15. Police say he left his residence by using a ride share service at 8:25 p.m. He was dropped of at Strange Roots Experimental Ales in the Borough of Millvale at 8:37 p.m. Police believe he was last seen walking in the Millvale Riverfront Park, on the river trail towards Pittsburgh, at 8:41 p.m.

Police say Massimiani does not have a phone, his wallet or his glasses with him. He also hasn’t taken prescribed medications, which may impact his mental state.

Massimiani was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with white writing on the front, khaki-colored shorts, and sandals.

If you see Massimiani, call 911.

