Shalimar man arrested after FDLE allegedly finds child sexual abuse material on cellphones

SHALIMAR — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents reportedly discovered child sexual abuse material on two cellphones at his home.

Lyle Richard Rubins, of Shalimar, is charged with eight counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of the possession, control and viewing of sexual depictions of a child, according to an FDLE news release. Both charges are felonies.

FDLE agents began investigating after they discovered an electronic device in the area was being used to share files of known child sexual abuse material. A search warrant was conducted at Rubins' home Wednesday.

During the search, agents found two cellphones, which allegedly contained multiple files depicting child sexual abuse.

Rubins was taken to the Okaloosa County jail and ordered to be held without bond pending his first appearance.

He will be prosecuted by the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The FBI and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

Parents are encouraged to visit the FDLE website secureflorida.org to review tips for keeping children safe online.

