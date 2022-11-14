Shallow grave with human remains prompts homicide investigation in Virginia, cops say

Human remains were discovered in a shallow grave in Virginia, authorities said. Now, a homicide investigation is underway.

Virginia state troopers said Lunenburg County deputies were first made aware of the grave around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Deputies recovered human remains from the grave, which was found about 100 miles northeast of Durham, North Carolina.

Authorities are treating it as a homicide investigation because of the body’s condition and evidence at the scene, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, state police said. Results of an autopsy are pending, and the remains have yet to be identified.

The medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Nov. 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

