Shamans conduct rituals as Metropolitan Police join search for girl missing in Malaysia

Nora Quoirin's parents have urged the police to investigate the case as a possible abduction - REUTERS

Shamans conducted rituals in the Malaysian jungle Monday in the latest bid to find a missing London teenager, as her family offered a reward for information leading to the girl's return.

The family of Nora Quoirin, who went missing in a Malaysia jungle more than a week ago, have offered a £10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to finding their daughter.

“Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her,” the Franco-Irish family said in a statement released through The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that supports the families of British people missing abroad.

The reward money was donated anonymously by a Belfast-based businessman as the search for the young girl, who has serious learning difficulties, expanded to some 350 people and has now drafted in officers from Scotland Yard, France, Ireland and Interpol.

“The National Crime Agency, the Met Police and the Irish police are working together to help and support the Malaysian authorities relating to Nora Quoirin’s disappearance,” confirmed a spokesperson from the National Crime Agency.

Malaysian shaman pray while participating in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Nora Credit: FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA-EFE/REX More

On Monday, a handful of traditional shamans - known locally as "bomoh" - appeared to go into a trance in the jungle as they conducted rituals to help locate her, reports said.

Police released a video showing a shaman wearing a white skullcap and several of his assistants performing rituals in the forest.

Shaman Khalid Mohamad said he believes the girl was lured by a genie, an invisible spirit believed by Muslims to inhabit the Earth and influence mankind by appearing in the form of humans or animals.

He said in the video that the genie was drawn to the girl because she has special needs and had chosen Nora as its step-child.

Nora, who has learning difficulties, lives in London Credit: HO / Quoirin Family / AFP More

Nora vanished from her room early in the hours of Sunday 3 August from her family’s holiday cottage in the dense rainforest surrounding the Dusun Pantai Hill resort in Seremban, a nature reserve 39 miles south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Her family have said they have not given up hope and have urged the police to investigate the case as a possible abduction.

The Malaysian police set up a hotline over the weekend for anyone who may have information about her whereabouts.