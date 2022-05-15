ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 104% in 1 year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) share price is up 90% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.2% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 12% in three years.

Since the stock has added US$22m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

ShaMaran Petroleum went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how ShaMaran Petroleum has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between ShaMaran Petroleum's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. ShaMaran Petroleum hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 104% exceeds its share price return of 90%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ShaMaran Petroleum shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ShaMaran Petroleum (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

