Shame on every Republican who voted to sabotage Arizona's schools

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is introduced to a classroom of students by Academia del Pueblo Principal Frank Lomeli during the first day at Academia del Pueblo in Phoenix on Aug. 4, 2021.

Crisis averted.

With just a week to spare, the Arizona Legislature on Monday finally gave the go-ahead to raise the spending limit, ensuring that the state’s public schools can remain open for the rest of the year.

It’s not surprising that our leaders finally broke down and agreed to allow the public schools to spend money that’s already sitting in their bank accounts — money the Legislature appropriated last June.

What is stunning is that 20 Republicans — 14 in the House and six in the Senate — actually voted to stiff the schools and to heck with the impact on the one million Arizona children who attend them.

"All we get is, 'We need more,'" Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke, complained on Monday during the Senate vote, adding the Republicans never get credit for pouring money into the schools.

“Here we are, feeding the beast,” Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, railed. “More money, more money. In my opinion capitulating to the educational terrorists who have held our kids hostage."

So because the schools closed during the pandemic Ugenti-Rita wants to withhold funds, forcing them to close because they can’t pay their bills?

Sure, that makes sense.

It’s true that Republicans have boosted school spending in the years since 50,000 fed-up educators took to the streets.

And yet Arizona remains in the nation’s sub-basement when compared with how much other states invest in their children’s education.

When, I wonder, did “We’re No. 48” become a point of pride?

Still, this vote wasn’t about spending more money. It was about allowing the schools to spend money they already have.

That the outcome was in doubt shows just how deep a grudge the Republican-controlled Legislature has against the public schools.

For months, lawmakers have known that the schools would bump up against the aggregate spending limit unless they took action to raise it by March 1.

A decline in enrollment last year, coupled with a decision by the Legislature to move Prop. 301 money under the spending cap when they extended the half-cent sales tax for schools in 2018 — not to mention major expenses never contemplated when the base spending limit was set in 1980 — brought our schools to the brink.

For months, the schools have been waiting for the Legislature to act, sweating whether they would have to make massive cuts or even close their doors in April, unable to spend a collective $1.1 billion budgeted for this year.

It didn’t help that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah has dragged his feet on declaring that Prop. 208 — the voter-approved income tax hike on the rich — exceeds the spending limit and thus is unconstitutional.

Some legislators worried that a one-time waiver of the spending limit would somehow give new life to Prop. 208 even though that funding doesn’t kick in until next year.

But credit to the 27 Republicans who in the end sided with sanity and voted with Democrats to keep the schools open.

Now they need to work on modernizing a 40-year-old spending limit that was set when school technology amounted to a blackboard and a ditto machine.

And to those who so despise the schools that they willing to allow catastrophic cuts that would affect every child who attends an Arizona public school?

Well, at least we know who you are.

--

The Arizona Senate on Monday voted 23-6 to waive the spending limit. These are the Republicans who voted no:

Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City, David Gowan of Sierra Vista, Vince Leach of Saddlebrooke, Warren Petersen of Mesa, Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff and Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale.

The Arizona House last week voted 45-14 to waive the spending limit. These are the Republicans who voted no:

Brenda Barton of Payson, Judy Burges of Skull Valley, Neal Carter of San Tan Valley, Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale, Lupe Diaz of Benson, John Fillmore of Apache Junction, Mark Finchem of Oro Valley.

