‘Shame On Usher’: T-Pain Said It’s a ‘Big Lie’ That He and Usher Had a Conversation Following His Comments About T-Pain Ruining Music

T-Pain shocked the world back in June when he said on Netflix’s “This Is Pop” series that comments from famed R&B singer Usher made him go into a period of depression. Now, three months later, the Tallahassee native is shocking the world once more by denying claims from Usher that the two have patched things up since the episode aired.

Wanting to know more about the conversation that Usher said they had, Angie Martinez from “The Angie Martinez Show” asked T-Pain if it was a lie. In a clip from the show, the “Bartender” singer said it was a “big lie.” Explaining what really happened, he said, “So I hit Usher after the interview came out, and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m sure you saw what’s going on,’ and then all he texted me back was ‘Let’s not text, let’s talk.’

T-Pain (L) says Usher (R) hasn’t spoke to him since he revealed that Usher told him he ruined music. Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“And I was like, ‘Cool, hit me up.’” T-Pain said he “never heard from him,” however, he later saw a statement where Usher said the two had cleared things up. As he told the story to Martinez, T-Pain did not seem upset; in fact, he laughed toward the end.

In the “This Is Pop” episode, T-Pain initially said that Usher came up to him on the flight and said, “Man, you kinda f-cked up music,” with his use of Auto-Tune to alter his voice on his songs. Carrying the weight of his friend’s words, T-Pain said, “That is the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Two months later, Usher told Billboard that he was “happy that T-Pain said something” adding that “It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life.” The “U Remind Me” singer also said, “I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

Fans reacted to the update with statements like “I like Tpain, he’s going to tell it like it is. He means no harm tho.”

Some even called out Usher. “Why Usher just flat out lie like that,” said one person, while another wrote, “Smh. Shame on Usher. It shows he really doesn’t care.”