Shameful Dave Yost jumped in mud to doubt case of 10-year-old who got abortion| Robinson

There are few things viler and more sensitive than a criminal investigation involving a child rape victim.

You don't have to be a prosecutor or detective to know that.

You also do not have to be a prosecutor or detective to know that neither the public nor the media gets every detail of an investigation right away — if at all.

Dave Yost — Ohio's attorney general and Delaware County’s prosecutor before that — has prosecuted many trials.

He must know this.

Some Ohio girls are raped. Some Ohio girls seek abortions.

He also must know thousands of Ohio girls are sexually violated each year. Many go unreported.

A Columbus Dispatch analysis of Columbus police reports alone found 50 reports of rape or sexual abuse involving girls age 15 years or younger since May 9.

There were another 16 involving boys.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 52 children under the age of 15 received abortions in Ohio in 2020. That's on top of the 469 people ages 15 to 17 who had abortions.

This is down from the 1,682 abortions provided to Ohio minors in 2010.

Sexual violence is among the attorney general's stated areas of concern.

"Standing up for victims of human trafficking" and "solving cold-case homicides and sexual assaults" are among the things touted as major focuses on his biography page on the Ohio Attorney General's Office's official website.

Yost undoubtedly knows some of the girls who are sexually abused became pregnant and some of those girls got abortions.

'Not a damn scintilla of evidence'

Yet as unsubstantiated doubts from unconvinced pro-lifers and media-hating political camps swirled on social media and broadcast news, Yost appeared on FOX News to proclaim that there was not "a whisper anywhere" of a 10-year-old Ohio girl that a doctor told a journalist was taken to Indiana for an abortion.

Indiana Dr. Caitlin Bernard mentioned the girl's case during an interview this month with the Indianapolis Star (a USA TODAY Network newspaper) following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The so-called heartbeat law became law in Ohio.

The article mentioning the girl went viral internationally and was discussed by Gov. Mike DeWine and President Joe Biden.

"The doctor in Indiana isn’t in our jurisdiction, obviously. We don’t know who the originating doctor in Ohio was — if they even exist," Yost, a Republican endorsed by the Ohio Right to Life PAC, said on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Monday.

He doubled down when interviewed by the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau on Tuesday, saying it looked more and more like a fabricated story with every day that passed.

"I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him," Yost told the USA TODAY Ohio bureau. "I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence. And shame on the Indianapolis paper that ran this thing on a single source who has an obvious axe to grind."

Turns out that it is really shame on Dave Yost.

Doubling down with the fakers and hacks

He clearly does not "know the cops and prosecutors in this state" as well as he thinks he does.

Gerson Fuentes, a 27-year-old from Columbus, was charged with raping the 10-year-old Wednesday. Police say he confessed to attacking the little girl on at least two occasions.

Police learned of the girl's pregnancy through a referral June 22. She underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis June 30.

One can only speculate why Yost — armed with only clearly inaccurate information — jumped in the mud with political hacks, fame-seeking trolls and Fox "news" fakers casting doubt on a case that has always been in the regime of possibility.

"We warned legislators that this would happen. Anti-choice legislators proceeded with all of these bans anyway," Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio, said during a recent Dispatch Columbus Conversation I hosted on the future of abortion here. "This is the agenda that they passed and these are the results of that agenda."

Yost's office did not return a call seeking participation in that town hall.

Allie Frazier, executive director of Right to Life of Northeast Ohio, participated in the discussion, saying among other things that her heart was broken for the 10-year-old girl because she was violated and because the horror of abortion is now part of her story.

Frazier questioned why there had not been an arrest in the case, but indicated she understood why that was possibly the case.

"I understand that since this victim was really young that kind of probably played into what truly could be shared safely about her and about this situation that is so heartbreaking," Frazier said. "My heart just went out to this girl who had been absolutely failed by the system."

We should expect better

Frazier got that neither the public nor the media knows every detail of an investigation right away if ever.

You'd think Dave Yost would know this too.

Or at least you'd think he would not splash around in the sewer until "turning over every rock, looking for this" case.

The abortion debate is polarizing enough without him pouring vinegar in a festering wound without the facts the public and the media expect him to have.

There is nothing wrong with questioning the media — it is to be expected — but have your facts right before you do — particularly if you are Ohio's top prosecutor and know intimately how complex and vile child sex abuse cases are.

Dave Yost should be above backstroking in the sickening layer of mud far too many willingly create.

You don't have to be a prosecutor or detective to expect as much.

Amelia Robinson in the Columbus Dispatch's opinion and community engagement editor. Twitter: @1Arobinson

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Attorney general spread misinformation about Ohio girl who sought abortion