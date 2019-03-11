Sajid Javid insists death of Shamima Begum's baby is her sole responsibility

Shamima Begum in Syria - Sam Tarling More

Shamima Begum bears sole responsibility for the death of her newborn son, the Home Secretary has said.

Sajid Javid rejected arguments from both Conservative and Labour MPs that Britain could have helped save the jihadi bride’s child, who was a British citizen.

Taking questions on the case in the Commons, he warned those who expressed doubts about the threat posed by Miss Begum: “No one should make a judgment on the threat of foreign terrorist fighter poses based on their gender.”

He insisted there was no way officials could have provided any assistance to the baby because of the lack of consular presence in Syria, despite several MPs noting that many journalists, medics and aid agencies managed to travel “backwards and forwards to these camps all the time”.

Miss Begum, 19, who fled the family home in Bethnal Green, east London, to join Islamic State in Syria four years ago, is currently living at the Roj refugee camp on the Iraqi border.

Her son, Jarrah, who was not yet three weeks old, was buried at the camp last week after he contracted a lung infection.

Sajid Javid revoked Shamima Begum's British citizenship Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

He was her third child to die within five months, the older two, aged 18 months and nine months, dying of malnutrition and illness, respectively, in November and January.

Her family has urged the Home Office to urgently reconsider its decision to revoke her citizenship as an “act of mercy”.

The formal request, sent yesterday (MON), warned that Miss Begum was “extremely unlikely” to be in a fit state to make rational decisions and expressed renewed concern for her health and safety.

But Mr Javid made it clear he was sticking by his decision, despite many questions concerning Britain’s responsibility to its citizens and the repercussions of leaving them to languish in refugee camps.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, asked why he deemed the teenage mother more dangerous to Britain than the hundreds of foreign fighters who have already been allowed to return.

The letter sent to the Home Office