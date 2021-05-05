Shamokin couple accused in infant death awaiting different proceedings

May 5—SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin couple accused in Cumberland County for the 2016 death of their infant daughter are both awaiting different aspects in their criminal cases.

The case against accused killer Derrick Yohe, 31, was continued until the next trial term due to outstanding discovery on experts reports. Emily Joy Kirby, 30, who is facing aggravated assault charges, has an outstanding motion to be briefed by the end of the week, according to Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert.

Yohe and Kirby were both allegedly high while their daughter was dying in her crib after ingesting marijuana and asphyxiating on vomit on Aug. 16, 2016. They waited for more than an hour before calling 911 after finding their infant daughter unresponsive and blue, according to Weikert's report.

A doctor determined in 2016 that the cause of death was complications of asphyxia and the manner of death was a homicide. The county coroner determined that additional testing of the soft tissue behind the eyes of the child revealed a "traumatic brain injury in the days, weeks or months before the child's death," police said.

Yohe was charged with six felonies: One count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old, and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Kirby was charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Both individuals are also facing three misdemeanors each: Recklessly endangering another person, personal use of a small amount of marijuana and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yohe remains incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison after he was denied bail, but Kirby was released on July 26, 2019, on $75,000 unsecured bail.

Yohe is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 9 a.m. June 22 in front of Cumberland County President Judge Edward E. Guido. Kirby is scheduled for a five-day trial starting May 17.

