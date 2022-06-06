Shamokin man accused of using power saw to enter home, jailed without bail

Jun. 6—SUNBURY — A Shamokin man is jailed without bail after Sunbury police said the 40-year-old used a power saw to cut the lock off a door to a woman's home early Monday morning.

Kyle Mirolli, of Trevorton Road, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday on charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, robbery and aggravated assault.

Toomey denied the man bail saying there was no condition of bail that would guarantee the safety of the community or the victim, and the serious nature of the charges if Mirolli were to be given a cash bail.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said he was dispatched to a North Third Street home for a reported burglary. When Bremigen arrived he said he observed the front door locks had been drilled and there were pry marks on the locking mechanism.

Bremigen met with the alleged victim and said she was crying and said Mirolli broke into the home and that she was awoken to Mirolli inside her home, police said.

The woman allegedly told Bremigen Mirolli grabbed a pair of scissors, clinched them in his hand, and said, "I should use these," according to court documents.

The woman told police she began to yell at Mirolli to get out of the home and she attempted to grab her cellphone to call police but Mirolli grabbed her hand and twisted the phone out of her hand, causing an injury, police said.

The woman told police that during the Memorial Day weekend Mirolli came to her house and an argument took place, according to police.

During the argument, Mirolli allegedly kicked the woman and she fell down steps, police said in a criminal complaint.

The woman said during the Monday morning incident she was able to grab a phone during the incident before Mirolli left the scene, according to police.

Bremigen said he was able to track Mirolli's phone and located him in Shamokin, where Shamokin police were able to take him into custody, Bremigen said.

Mirolli, who is incarcerated at the Northumberland County jail, will appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.